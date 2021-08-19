A. Lee Edwards & Dalton Mills

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Woodshop Listening Room Presents: A. Lee Edwards & Dalton Mills

A. Lee Edwards, the songwriter behind the bands Lou Ford (1996 - 2009) and the Loudermilks (2009 - present) has been called a pioneer of the Alt-Country / Americana genre in the North Carolina region. Alan isn’t just versed and influenced by these byproducts, but the old school country and rock origination points of the music, and you can hear this in his sound that is intelligent, lively, and multi-dimensional. It is music that is direct, and which can occasionally make you uncomfortable, but later (sometimes within the same song) console you like that old friend you rarely get to see.

"Pretty much anyone who's heard A. Lee Edwards over the past 25 years knows that the former member of the bands Lou Ford and The Loudermilks deserves billing as a poet more so than a songwriter. The man's got a way with words for sure, and per new song "South of Sylva," his writing muscle's far from atrophied. Hopefully, this one's a sign of things to come from one of North Carolina's most gifted songsmiths."

Bobby Moore - Wide Open Country Magazine

Dalton Mills

