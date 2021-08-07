Brother and the Hayes

Join us for an evening of live music on Saturday, August 7!

Brother (a.k.a. David Bingaman) and The Hayes (a.k.a. Jennie Hayes Kurtz) are siblings hailing from Dallas, Texas. Growing up, Jennie Hayes sang in the choir while David taught himself to play guitar by learning the songs of Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, and ZZ Top. They both became interested in folk music and songwriting in college and began to collaborate. They found that their love for the blues, country music, and bluegrass was the perfect vehicle for their playful, honest, and story-based songwriting.

Their music utilizes blood harmony, blues guitar, and real life stories of travel, joy, and heartache. Their primary influences include Doc Watson, Willie Nelson, Norah Jones, Gillian Welch, and Levon Helm. In 2019 Brother and The Hayes produced and released their first full-length album, 'Tennessee Nights'.

$10 Tickets | Doors at 7

Concerts & Live Music
