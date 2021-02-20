WSLR Presents: Karla Felecia Scaife

On Saturday, February 20th, The Woodshop Listening Room Presents Karla Felecia Scaife for an exclusive live recorded session in front of a very limited audience. With only 7 tables available for reservation, up to 20 guests will be able to experience in intimacy the essence of Karla's heart-and-soul-ful melodic compositions with peace of mind. She will be performing an all original set, including some songs from her newest album Love in Full Bloom, which releases on Valentine's Day. She considers this the album's official debut.

Reservations start at $30 for a 2 person table. Tables and couches for larger parties also available.

100% proceeds go to artist.

Ages 18+

Doors @ 7

Music @ 8

Comfort and safety are priorities, so we require that masks are worn unless seated at your party's table or couch.