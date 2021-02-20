WSLR Presents: Karla Felecia Scaife

to

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

WSLR Presents: Karla Felecia Scaife

On Saturday, February 20th, The Woodshop Listening Room Presents Karla Felecia Scaife for an exclusive live recorded session in front of a very limited audience. With only 7 tables available for reservation, up to 20 guests will be able to experience in intimacy the essence of Karla's heart-and-soul-ful melodic compositions with peace of mind. She will be performing an all original set, including some songs from her newest album Love in Full Bloom, which releases on Valentine's Day. She considers this the album's official debut.

Reservations start at $30 for a 2 person table. Tables and couches for larger parties also available.

100% proceeds go to artist.

Ages 18+

Doors @ 7

Music @ 8

Comfort and safety are priorities, so we require that masks are worn unless seated at your party's table or couch.

Info

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
4238036165
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - WSLR Presents: Karla Felecia Scaife - 2021-02-20 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - WSLR Presents: Karla Felecia Scaife - 2021-02-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - WSLR Presents: Karla Felecia Scaife - 2021-02-20 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - WSLR Presents: Karla Felecia Scaife - 2021-02-20 19:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

February 17, 2021

Thursday

February 18, 2021

Friday

February 19, 2021

Saturday

February 20, 2021

Sunday

February 21, 2021

Monday

February 22, 2021

Tuesday

February 23, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours