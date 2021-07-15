Mike Baggetta, Evan Lipson, & Bob Stagner

Join us for an evening of live music on Thursday, July 15. Tickets are $10, doors open at 7.

MIKE BAGGETTA

“…vintage twang in service of Americana-meets exploratory Jazz-Psych…”

-Rolling Stone

“Mike Baggetta makes stealthy, mysterious music … he’s trying to do something personal with collective improvisation without ever getting in the way of beauty.”

-Ben Ratliff, New York Times

“…a kind of post-Frisellian sonic explorer … with his wild whammy-bar articulations, ambient looping and rippling arpeggios … full of subversive surprises, hellacious skronking, string-scraping and a general hornets’ nest of fuzz-toned dissonance”

-Bill Milkowski, DownBeat Magazine / Slate Magazine

“NY Guitar poet Mike Baggetta’s new recording with his potent trio veers daringly and compellingly from patient, elegiac freedom to searing, oozing sludge rock without the slightest hesitation or apology. One cannot resist its myriad charms. Cool!”

-Nels Cline, Guitarist

___

It has been said that Mike Baggetta is “a guitarist of slippery proficiency” (New York Times), that his performances are “totally compelling” (Jazz Journal, UK) and that “his melodic sense is truly beautiful.” (JazzReview.com)

Mike’s singular and very personal musical style seeks to blur the lines between composition and improvisation, while connecting a wide range of musical genres that influence him. He has earned accolades from the press that call this approach “…beguilingly atmospheric…” (Time Out New York) and that “Baggetta’s music is quietly transgressive… Even when he plays a lot of notes, his playing can sound almost static, as though ideas were being snagged out of thin air.” (Hartford Courant)

Baggetta’s most recent project, mssv, is a post-genre power trio featuring the iconoclastic rhythm team of drummer Stephen Hodges and bassist Mike Watt. They have just released their self-titled debut studio album, Main Steam Stop Valve, on BIG EGO Records, following up last year’s Live Flowers album on Striped Light Records, recorded live in Philadelphia, PA and Northampton, MA. This band grew out of Baggetta’s previous album, also on BIG EGO, Wall of Flowers, which featured a reimagining of his music alongside an unlikely, bound to be legendary, rhythm team pairing of bassist Mike Watt and drummer Jim Keltner. His prior 4 albums as a leader have been released on the Fresh Sound New Talent label, including Spectre, chosen as best of 2016 by Guitar Moderne and New York City Jazz Record, among others, and have featured working bands including Jerome Harris, Billy Mintz, Jason Rigby, Eivind Opsvik, George Schuller and RJ Miller. Mike also co-leads the new music duo TIN/BAG with trumpeter Kris Tiner. They have released 4 albums together including Bridges, which was included in Time Out New York’s Top 10 Jazz Albums of 2011.

Baggetta has had the pleasure to work all over the world with a wide range of visionary musicians across many generations including David Torn, Mike Watt, Jim Keltner, Nels Cline, Donny McCaslin, Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society, Tim Berne, Craig Taborn, Dominique Eade, Ches Smith, Tyshawn Sorey, Psychic Temple, Julian Lage, Jon Irabagon, Greg Tardy, Jerome Harris, Cameron Brown, David Wax Museum, Tom Harrell, Joseph C. Philips’ Numinous, Imani Uzuri, Conrad Herwig, Billy Mintz, Eivind Opsvik, Jeremy Udden, and Ruth Brown among many others. Baggetta is an Endorsing Artist for D’Addario Strings, Koll Guitars and Fryette Amplification.

https://mikebaggetta.com

EVAN LIPSON

Evan Lipson (b. 1981) has operated as a musician since adolescence—intuitively seeking the liminal realms in which intellect and instinct, history and myth, and creative and destructive force intersect. Drawn towards aberrant perspectives at an early age, his formative experiences were primarily rooted in extreme and often discordant forms stemming from the 20th century traditions of rock, metal, free improvisation, modernist composition, jazz, oddball pop, soundtracks, noise, and electronic music.