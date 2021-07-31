Riel ft. Ayeyoty & Ajai Janaye

The Woodshop Listening Room Presents: A live performance by Riel featuring Ayeyoty & Ajai Janaye. There will be a live painting during the performance by Chattanooga native, Atlanta based artist Pankasso.

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are $15.

*presale ticket required*

Ayeyoty, A.K.A. Tyler Andrew, is a Chattanooga born opus creative. A self-identified "saxtivsit" (saxophonist & activist) Ayeyoty’s soulful sounds tell stories of love, loss, resiliency, victory, and survival.

Riel is a sassy but sweet Chattanooga based singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, producer and music influencer. As she is finishing up her first EP, which is expected to be released in the latter part of the summer of 2021, she has collaborated with Grammy-award winning producers and songwriters, and performed alongside artists such as Rich Homie Quan, Pleasure P, and Bobby Valentino. Her love for music drives her to want to be an all-around creator! Stay tuned.

https://youtube.com/channel/UCNd1JlnSzbUKrt2Uesv6zHA

Ajai Janaye is an American singer-songwriter, mental health advocate, model, and actress based in Chattanooga, TN. Janaye is best known for her hit singles True Love, debuted in 2019; and Don't Let Me Go, which debuted in front of a live audience. Her discography, now, includes a variety of heartfelt ballads and uptempo love songs. Ajai Janaye is currently recording her second project and continues to rise as an up and coming artist coming into her own.