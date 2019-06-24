Big Birdie Open Golf Tournament

WTCI, the Tennessee Valley’s PBS station, will host the Big Birdie Golf Tournament at The Lookout Mountain Club on Monday, June 24th. Guests will enjoy one of the premier golf courses in the country and compete to win exciting prizes at this tournament to benefit the region’s community PBS station. Sponsored by Thrive Senior Living, Coca Cola Bottling Company and Hutton & Smith Brewing Company, this event pairs the best of PBS and world-class golf together in a fun day.

Lookout Mountain Club, formerly Fairyland Golf Club, was world-renown golf course architect Seth Raynor’s last work. With views of the North Carolina Mountains in the distance and natural rock formations amid beautiful settings, this private club earned ranking as a “Top #125 Classical Golf Course” by Golfweek Magazine. Featuring holes patterned after famous challenges at courses in Prestwick, Scotland, St. Andrews and the West Links at North Berwick, the Lookout Mountain Golf Club has dog legs, a Hog-Back and a Hole in the Biarritz design.

The Club has hosted many Championships over the years, including the Tennessee State Amateur, Tennessee PGA, and Tennessee Women’s 4-Ball, Chattanooga Amateur, the Women’s Southern Amateur and Dale Morey Senior Amateur. The Swing Ding, an annual tournament created by John T. “Jack” Lupton is 1959, is one of the top member-guest events in the South. With an afternoon tee time, guests at this tournament will enjoy a world-class golf experience while their support benefits the community PBS station. Golfers will enjoy competing to win exciting prizes for first and second place in flights. Mulligan’s and Forward Tee’s may be purchased prior to tee off in this select shot-style tournament and golfers will enjoy PBS-themed gifts, meals and beverage stations.

Please visit www.bigbirdieopen.com or contact Jaye Brewer at 423-240-2522 for sponsor opportunities and for information and team reservations.