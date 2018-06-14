WTCI Presents Free Screening "Bill Nye: The Science Guy"

The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

"Bill Nye: Science Guy" features exclusive access and a personal look at the celebrity scientist with appearances by Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ann Druyan and other luminaries in the field. Directed by David Alvarado and Jason Sussberg, the film expertly chronicles the TV character and the very real human subject behind him and presents and absorbing, charming portrait of a man and his not-so-modest mission to educate and change the world. Bring your friends and join WTCI to enjoy the Palace Theater and this outstanding independent film.

Sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, Brody Jewelers and Allied Eye, this free film screening series is hosted at the Palace Theater on the 2nd Thursday of each month. For information please visit www.wtcitv.org/palace

