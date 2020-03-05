WTCI's Annual Masterpiece Experience

WTCI-PBS invites supporters of the Tennessee Valley community PBS station to share in a special dining event on March 5th, 2020 at Easy Bistro and Bar. Guests will enjoy a four-course meal, exclusive to the event, prepared by James Beard Award-nominated Chef Erik Neil, complemented by expert wine pairings.

Tickets are $175 each for seats within the main dining room and $275 each for the exclusive Chef’s Table Dining Room, sponsored by Mauldin & Jenkins Certified Public Accountants. This signature event will include a special dining experience, a silent auction, and WTCI-themed gifts for attendees. The proceeds from the event will support engaging programming and educational outreach in the Tennessee Valley through the work of WTCI, The Greater Chattanooga Public Television Station.

“For five decades, WTCI has been providing quality, trusted programming and services that inspire and connect audiences to our community. The 2020 Masterpiece Experience Wine Dinner is a fantastic way to begin a year of recognition and celebration. Your support of this exciting event helps ensure top quality local and national programs and educational resources are available to our community for free through the mission of WTCI,” stated Bob Culkeen, President and CEO of WTCI.

Tickets for this event are available at wtciTV.org/wine. Space is limited. For sponsorship opportunities and reservations, contact Brenda Orrell at 423.702.7804.

WTCI, the Tennessee Valley's community PBS station, reaches a 35-county region and serves over 400,000 households with programming, events and educational outreach that educate, engage, and inspire a lifetime of learning and exploration. For scheduling, programming and membership information, visit the station online at wtciTV.org.