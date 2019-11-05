Xavier Foley Double Bass Recital

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University will host acclaimed double bassist Xavier Foley in a guest recital on November 5 at 7:30 p.m. in Ackerman Auditorium on the university’s campus. The performance will include his double concerto “For Justice and Peace,” a piece commissioned by Carnegie Hall and the Sphinx Organization.

Among Foley’s numerous accomplishments, he received the 2018 Avery Fisher Career Grant, and New York’s WQXR radio station included him on its “19 for 19” Artists to Watch list. He has traveled extensively as a concerto soloist, performing with orchestras such as the Atlanta Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, and Nashville Symphony.

Admission is $5, with tickets sold at the door.

