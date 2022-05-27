Y2K Late Skate

to

Chatt Town Skate Park 1801 Reggie White Blvd , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

💖Friday May 27th!

We won't have the Jonas Brothers, but we are going to party like it's the year 2000! 🕺🏽🎉

We are bringing our Late Skate series back, at the Chatt Town Skate Park(hockey rink) with our first Late Skate of the year 🤖

💾 Y2K Themed

6pm-7pm Intro to Skating with Randi Franklin 🛼

7pm - 11pm Late Skate

😎 Free to attend // Skate rentals 18 AND UP ONLY($10)

Raffle Tickets $5/3 for $10

Accessibility Information!

Accessible parking is located along the side of the First Horizon Pavilion.

There are two accessible portalets next to the gravel drive.

There is a ramp to the right of the gravel drive which will take you into the park.

Follow the fence along the right to enter the roller rink.

This doorway is approximately 32 inches wide.

All mobility devices are welcome on the roller rink.

Let's roll! 🛼

Info

