Chattanooga State 4501 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Chattanooga State Community College’s Writers@Work program, in partnership with the Southern Lit Alliance, is excited to present the third annual YA-hoo Fest, Chattanooga’s only young adult book festival.

This year’s free festival will include panel discussions with 30 visiting authors; on-site book sales; author signings; food; local vendors; and live music. All events are currently planned to take place on the campus of Chattanooga State Community College, 4501 Amnicola Highway.

However, the YA-hoo Fest planning committee is carefully monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, and back-up plans for a virtual event are being developed, should the need arise.

Visit yahoofest.org for updates to the author lineup, schedule of events, and more, including details for the festival’s exciting kick-off event: a live taping of the podcast, Hey YA!, on the evening of Friday, September 18.

YA-hoo Fest can also be found on Instagram as yahoo.fest, on Facebook as YAhooFestChatt, and on Twitter as @YAhooFestival.

Chattanooga State 4501 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
