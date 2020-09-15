YA-hoo Fest: A Celebration of Young Adult Literature

Chattanooga State Community College’s Writers@Work program, in partnership with the Southern Lit Alliance, is excited to present the third annual YA-hoo Fest, Chattanooga’s only Young Adult book festival, on Sept. 15, 16, and 17.

This year’s free festival will include panel discussions with 25 visiting authors held virtually via popular video conferencing software Zoom. In addition to welcoming the broader community, YA-hoo has partnered with Hamilton County Schools to invite area high school students and their teachers to a front-row seat as their favorite authors discuss the social issues and historical underpinnings of their novels. During the festival’s virtual events, attendees will be eligible for fun door prizes and will be able to purchase YA books written by festival authors.

Visit yahoofest.org for updates to the author lineup, schedule of events, and more, including details for the festival’s exciting kick-off event: a live taping of the podcast, Hey YA!, on September 14.

YA-hoo Fest can also be found on Instagram as yahoo.fest, on Facebook as YAhooFestChatt, and on Twitter as @YAhooFestival.