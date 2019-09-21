Southern Lit Alliance and Chattanooga State Community College’s Writers@Work program, present Chattanooga’s second annual young adult book festival, YA-hoo Fest, on Saturday, September 21. The free festival will take place on the campus of Chattanooga State Community College, 4501 Amnicola Highway, from 9:30 AM until 5:00 PM. Featuring thirty authors of young adult literature, YA-hoo Fest will include readings, panel discussions, book sales, author signings, live music, vendors, and fun activities. This year’s keynote speaker will be author Jeff Zenter.

On Friday afternoon in advance of the weekend festivities, many of the featured authors will visit local middle and high schools, including the Howard School, East Lake Academy, Boyd Buchanan School, Lookout Valley Middle and High School, Baylor School, and Red Bank Middle and High Schools among others.

YA-hoo Fest is offered free of charge in celebration of young adult and middle grades literature, the authors who write it, and the readers who love it. A complete schedule, including the festival lineup and additional information about the participating authors, can be found at yahoofest.org. YA-hoo Fest can also be found on Instagram as yahoo.fest, on Facebook as YAhooFestChatt, and on Twitter as @YAhooFestival.