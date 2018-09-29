YA-hoo Festival: Chattanooga's Celebration of Young Adult and Middle Grades Literature

to Google Calendar - YA-hoo Festival: Chattanooga's Celebration of Young Adult and Middle Grades Literature - 2018-09-29 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - YA-hoo Festival: Chattanooga's Celebration of Young Adult and Middle Grades Literature - 2018-09-29 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - YA-hoo Festival: Chattanooga's Celebration of Young Adult and Middle Grades Literature - 2018-09-29 09:30:00 iCalendar - YA-hoo Festival: Chattanooga's Celebration of Young Adult and Middle Grades Literature - 2018-09-29 09:30:00

Chattanooga State 4501 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Register now for Chattanooga's first-ever free celebration of young adult and middle grades literature, the writers who create it, and the readers who love it. Featuring over 30 nationally-recognized authors from around the country, the festival will include panel discussions, readings, signings, book sales, food trucks, live music, and fun! Visit www.yahoofest.org for more information and to complete your free registration.

Info
Chattanooga State 4501 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
4236974403
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - YA-hoo Festival: Chattanooga's Celebration of Young Adult and Middle Grades Literature - 2018-09-29 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - YA-hoo Festival: Chattanooga's Celebration of Young Adult and Middle Grades Literature - 2018-09-29 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - YA-hoo Festival: Chattanooga's Celebration of Young Adult and Middle Grades Literature - 2018-09-29 09:30:00 iCalendar - YA-hoo Festival: Chattanooga's Celebration of Young Adult and Middle Grades Literature - 2018-09-29 09:30:00
DI 15.37

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Thursday

September 20, 2018

Friday

September 21, 2018

Saturday

September 22, 2018

  • Charity & Fundraisers Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & That

    Chattanooga Zoo

Sunday

September 23, 2018

Monday

September 24, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours