Southern Adventist University’s School of Music will be presenting a concert on Monday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. The evening will feature individual performances of works by Seventh-day Adventist Composers including Blythe Owen and J. Bruce Ashton. The event will be held in the Ackerman Auditorium on Southern’s campus and is free and open to the public.
Year of the Adventist Composer Concert
Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
