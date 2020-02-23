Yearløve, When People Talk To Animals, & The Handsome Grandsons
Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Wednesday
Concerts & Live MusicZech & David
Thursday
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIndirect Oil Painting with Susan Budash
Concerts & Live MusicClayton from Behold the Brave
Education & LearningBlack Creatives Panel
Concerts & Live MusicDavid Anthony & Paul Stone
This & ThatJust Face It
Friday
Theater & DancePop-Up Tap Class
Kids & FamilyFirst Responders Community Game Night
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Jordania
Education & LearningCouple's Massage 101
Concerts & Live MusicCaitlin Canty, Brittany Haas, Paul Kowert
Concerts & Live MusicHill City Sessions: Butch Ross
Saturday
Education & LearningWatercolor Sketching: A Half-Day Workshop
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatCupid's Chase 5k
Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
Education & LearningSoap Making 101
Education & LearningPelvic Floor and Core
Sunday
Concerts & Live MusicWebb Barringer
Concerts & Live MusicKyle Nachtigal
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
Film Theater & DanceBolshoi Ballet: Swan Lake
Concerts & Live MusicJacob Darrow
Monday
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Education & LearningHome Buyer Happy Hour
Education & LearningPrice Right to Attract and Retain Clients
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
Education & LearningCoffee Talk with Dionne Jenkins: Diversity and Inclusion
Education & LearningSew What
This & ThatChess K-night
Art & ExhibitionsAVA Critique Workshop
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night