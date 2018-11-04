Yelp’s Flavors of Fall

Google Calendar - Yelp’s Flavors of Fall - 2018-11-04 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yelp’s Flavors of Fall - 2018-11-04 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yelp’s Flavors of Fall - 2018-11-04 15:00:00 iCalendar - Yelp’s Flavors of Fall - 2018-11-04 15:00:00

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Yelp Chattanooga will be hosting a big Yelper Party on November 4, 2018, at the Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center. This will be a fall festival with several food and drink vendors, live music, outdoor games and tours of the Nature Center. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10, that goes directly to the Nature Center.

This is the first such Yelper Party in Chattanooga. It is made up entirely of vendors and who are donating their services and goods to the event, in order, to help raise funds to support the Nature Center. All food and drinks are included in admission.

The Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center is an environmental learning hub that reconnect Chattanoogans with nature. Filling an important need for outdoor experience in our technology-driven world, they envision a healthier, more creative city whose residents become stewards of their natural surroundings.

Yelp was founded in 2004 to help people find great local businesses. They also host local events to bring users offline and connect with local businesses.

Info
Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, This & That
Google Calendar - Yelp’s Flavors of Fall - 2018-11-04 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yelp’s Flavors of Fall - 2018-11-04 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yelp’s Flavors of Fall - 2018-11-04 15:00:00 iCalendar - Yelp’s Flavors of Fall - 2018-11-04 15:00:00
DI 15.42

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

October 17, 2018

Thursday

October 18, 2018

Friday

October 19, 2018

Saturday

October 20, 2018

Sunday

October 21, 2018

Monday

October 22, 2018

Tuesday

October 23, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours