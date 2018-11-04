Yelp’s Flavors of Fall

Yelp Chattanooga will be hosting a big Yelper Party on November 4, 2018, at the Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center. This will be a fall festival with several food and drink vendors, live music, outdoor games and tours of the Nature Center. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10, that goes directly to the Nature Center.

This is the first such Yelper Party in Chattanooga. It is made up entirely of vendors and who are donating their services and goods to the event, in order, to help raise funds to support the Nature Center. All food and drinks are included in admission.

The Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center is an environmental learning hub that reconnect Chattanoogans with nature. Filling an important need for outdoor experience in our technology-driven world, they envision a healthier, more creative city whose residents become stewards of their natural surroundings.

Yelp was founded in 2004 to help people find great local businesses. They also host local events to bring users offline and connect with local businesses.