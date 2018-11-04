Yelp's Flavors Of Fall

RSVP: https://www.yelp.com/events/chattanooga-yelps-flavors-of-fall-yelper-party

On Sunday, November 4th from 3p to 6p, we will be taking over the nature center with several Chattanooga businesses showing you how awesome they are. Not that you didn't already know how amazing they are. There will be food, drinks and beer, even some coffee and totally mind-blowing coffee cocktails, live music, cornhole, fire pit to make your own s'mores, chair massages, photobooth, goodie bags, tours, photographers, and so much more! Even better, it's all free! Well, there is a suggested $10 donation that goes to the Nature Center, which is a non-profit, but that's it. Everything you experience/eat/do when you get to the Arboretum is f-r-e-e! Can't beat that, can you?

Added bonus, If you choose, your donation can be used towards purchasing a yearly membership. If you never been to this beautiful location, you're in for a treat. Lush forest, a big wide-open pasture, rescue animals, a tree-house, beautiful pathways. If you've been here before, you know how amazing it is. If you haven't ever been, you will be amazed this is right here in our own backyard!