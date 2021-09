× Expand Flyer design by Sammy Lowdermilk YGTUT Live! Ft. Mike Floss & Keenon Rush

To wrap up the Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit and Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week, YGTUT will perform live at Stove Works on Saturday, October 16th. This concert will also feature Nashville artist Mike Floss and Keenon Rush from Atlanta. This is a free, live show and is sponsored by the Chattanooga Tourism Company and the TN Department of Tourism.