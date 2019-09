Kick off the fall season with Young Yogaletts for a three month kids yoga series in Miller Park! Bring the family, a yoga mat or towel and meet us in Miller Park on October 12th from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Halloween Costumes are highly encouraged this month! The class is designed for children 5 to 8 years of age, but all ages are welcome.

Thank you to our sponsors, First Tennessee Bank and Tralia Health for making the program possible!