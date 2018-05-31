Yoga and Whiskey - Chattanooga

Yoga and Whiskey is on the road to Chattanooga! In this spring class we'll revitalize our spirits and drink them, too. We'll start with an invigorating yoga class in the large rotunda at Chattanooga Whiskey's new Riverfront Distillery, led by Lisa McBryde of Southern Soul Yoga. Afterward, yogis will get a behind-the-scenes lesson on the making of Chattanooga Whiskey, and will conclude the evening with a tasting.

Doors open at 6PM and class will begin at 6:30. Tour and tasting will be from 7:30-8:30. Attendees must be 21+ to participate in the tasting.

What is Yoga & Whiskey?

The creators of Yoga On The Field bring you a series of celebrations for yogis and whiskey-lovers, and most especially, those who are both. Attendees start with a yoga class led by distinguished local instructors right inside the host distillery. Afterward, guests tour the distillery, learn about its history and processes, and end with a tasting.