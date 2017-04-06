Yoga and Whiskey is on the road to Chattanooga! In this spring class we'll revitalize our spirits and drink them, too. We'll start with an invigorating yoga class at Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery, home of Chattanooga Whiskey led by Lisa McBryde of Hot Yoga Plus. Afterward, yogis can tour the distillery, learn about the history and processes of making whiskey, and end with a tasting of fine Chattanooga Whiskeys.

Tickets are available at www.yogaandwhiskey.com

Registration begins at 6pm and class begins at 6:30. The tour + tasting will take place from 7:30-8:30.

What is Yoga & Whiskey?

The creators of Yoga On The Field bring you a series of celebrations for yogis and whiskey-lovers, and most especially, those who are both. Attendees start with a yoga class led by distinguished local instructors right inside the host distillery. Afterward, guests tour the distillery, learn about its history and processes, and end with a tasting.