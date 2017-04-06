Yoga & Whiskey

to Google Calendar - Yoga & Whiskey - 2017-04-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga & Whiskey - 2017-04-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga & Whiskey - 2017-04-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Yoga & Whiskey - 2017-04-06 18:00:00

The Tennessee Stillhouse 1439 Market Street, Tennessee 37402

Yoga and Whiskey is on the road to Chattanooga! In this spring class we'll revitalize our spirits and drink them, too. We'll start with an invigorating yoga class at Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery, home of Chattanooga Whiskey led by Lisa McBryde of Hot Yoga Plus. Afterward, yogis can tour the distillery, learn about the history and processes of making whiskey, and end with a tasting of fine Chattanooga Whiskeys.

Tickets are available at www.yogaandwhiskey.com

Registration begins at 6pm and class begins at 6:30. The tour + tasting will take place from 7:30-8:30.

What is Yoga & Whiskey?

The creators of Yoga On The Field bring you a series of celebrations for yogis and whiskey-lovers, and most especially, those who are both. Attendees start with a yoga class led by distinguished local instructors right inside the host distillery. Afterward, guests tour the distillery, learn about its history and processes, and end with a tasting.

Info

The Tennessee Stillhouse 1439 Market Street, Tennessee 37402 View Map

Food & Drink

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Yoga & Whiskey - 2017-04-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga & Whiskey - 2017-04-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga & Whiskey - 2017-04-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Yoga & Whiskey - 2017-04-06 18:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

March 23, 2017

Friday

March 24, 2017

Saturday

March 25, 2017

Sunday

March 26, 2017

Monday

March 27, 2017

Tuesday

March 28, 2017

Wednesday

March 29, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours