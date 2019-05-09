Yom Ha’atzmaut Observance with Eleanor Tallie Steinberg

Born and raised in Israel, Eleanor Tallie Steinberg is songwriter, performer, recording artist, and multi-instrumentalist. Eleanor has been active both as an artist in the Jewish community, as well as a Neo-Soul artist who writes her original music. In the last five years, Eleanor has toured Europe and the US with over 300 shows in 35 states. Eleanor showcases her dynamic musical abilities while fusing the two sides of her global Jewish identity (Ashkenazi and Sephardic) into one unforgettable experience.