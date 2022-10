× Expand Contributed Professor Yosef Garfinkel

Southern’s Lynn H. Wood Archaeological Museum invites the community to a talk on November 7, at 7 p.m. by Yosef Garfinkel, PhD, author and professor at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Speaking in Lynn Wood Hall Chapel, Garfinkel will share exciting discoveries based on excavations done in cooperation with Southern and The Hebrew University. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/archaeology.