"You Got Older"

to

UTC Fine Arts Center 725 Vine St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

"You Got Older"

Obvious Dad, the newest, most innovative Chattanooga-based theatre company, is presenting YOU GOT OLDER by Clare Barron at the UTC Fine Arts Center June 18- July 3. 

Mae moves back home to take care of her Dad (and maybe herself). A darkly comic yet tender play, You Got Older is a play about family, illness, celebrations, cowboys, and how to stay strong when your world is falling apart. 

Tickets can be purchased at www.obviousdad.com 

Obvious Dad is a theatre company that delivers bold, unapologetic live performances. We aim to bring relevant stories to Southeastern audiences through bold, aesthetically driven professional theatre. 

Info

UTC Fine Arts Center 725 Vine St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - "You Got Older" - 2021-06-25 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - "You Got Older" - 2021-06-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - "You Got Older" - 2021-06-25 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - "You Got Older" - 2021-06-25 19:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - "You Got Older" - 2021-06-26 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - "You Got Older" - 2021-06-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - "You Got Older" - 2021-06-26 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - "You Got Older" - 2021-06-26 19:30:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Friday

June 25, 2021

Saturday

June 26, 2021

Sunday

June 27, 2021

Monday

June 28, 2021

Tuesday

June 29, 2021

Wednesday

June 30, 2021

Thursday

July 1, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours