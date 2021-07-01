"You Got Older"

Obvious Dad, the newest, most innovative Chattanooga-based theatre company, is presenting YOU GOT OLDER by Clare Barron at the UTC Fine Arts Center June 18- July 3.

Mae moves back home to take care of her Dad (and maybe herself). A darkly comic yet tender play, You Got Older is a play about family, illness, celebrations, cowboys, and how to stay strong when your world is falling apart.

Tickets can be purchased at www.obviousdad.com

Obvious Dad is a theatre company that delivers bold, unapologetic live performances. We aim to bring relevant stories to Southeastern audiences through bold, aesthetically driven professional theatre.