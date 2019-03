"You Gotta Have H❤️Art" continued through March 10at the Chapel Art Gallery at Second Presbyterian Church on Pine Street. The exhibit will feature works created by artists at the Hart Gallery.

This unique gallery offers homeless and other non-traditional artists an opportunity to create and sell their artwork.An reception will be held on Friday, March 1, from 6-8 p.m. The gallery will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. and Sunday 1-3 p.m.