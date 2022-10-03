Young Artists Printmaking Workshop ages 8-12

× Expand Susanne Bowling holiday prints

Saturday, November 12

10 am-2 pm

Instructor: Susanne Bowling

ages: 8-12 years

Our young artist classes are designed to be fun, age appropriate, and full of meaningful art skills. This one day workshop will teach students the satisfying art of printmaking. Students will learn how to draw and carve their own images into a linoleum block and then print their own designs. They can make a set of holiday cards, wrapping paper, or limited edition print just in time for the holidays. All materials are included in addition to a special box lunch- triple stack sandwich, chips and a Christmas cookie. You won’t want to miss this fun time before the holiday rush to make some handmade works of art! Be sure to check out our other offerings for kids.