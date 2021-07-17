Youth Music Show and Album Release Party

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Youth Music Show and Album Release Party

On Saturday, July 17th, Wanderlinger presents a Youth Music Show and Double Album Release!

Juliette Keller, singer/songwriter, will be taking the stage from 2:00 till 3:00. This is an all ages show!

Drew Madden, vocal artist, will be releasing a new album! With music beginning at 3:30, featuring BAMSTERG, CYBN CAMMO, and LDB JUSTO, going until 5:00PM. This is an all-ages show, but there will be some R-rated lyrics.

Our kitchen will be open with a fantastic menu and featured weekly specials crafted by Chef Carolyn. Join us for lunch!

Concerts & Live Music
4232697979
