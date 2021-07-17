Youth Music Show and Album Release Party

On Saturday, July 17th, Wanderlinger presents a Youth Music Show and Double Album Release!

Juliette Keller, singer/songwriter, will be taking the stage from 2:00 till 3:00. This is an all ages show!

Drew Madden, vocal artist, will be releasing a new album! With music beginning at 3:30, featuring BAMSTERG, CYBN CAMMO, and LDB JUSTO, going until 5:00PM. This is an all-ages show, but there will be some R-rated lyrics.

Our kitchen will be open with a fantastic menu and featured weekly specials crafted by Chef Carolyn. Join us for lunch!