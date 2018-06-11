Youth Summer Theater Camp

to Google Calendar - Youth Summer Theater Camp - 2018-06-11 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Youth Summer Theater Camp - 2018-06-11 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Youth Summer Theater Camp - 2018-06-11 08:00:00 iCalendar - Youth Summer Theater Camp - 2018-06-11 08:00:00

Harrison United Methodist Church 5621 TN-58, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Students of the CDE youth summer camp will get to partake in acting, singing, dancing and specialty master classes by professionals while also learning a junior length show!They will perform the show LIVE three times for the public - 6/22@ 7pm and 6/23 @ 3pm & 7pm. The entirety of the camp will take place at Harrison UMC. Students will be divided up into groups and will get an in-depth look at the theater terminology, technical theater, how to prepare for an audition, stage and theater etiquette, improvisation and stage combat, and the opportunity to be a part of a show that is put together in just 2 weeks. The camp is an all day (8am-3pm) camp Mon-Fri and is open to rising 3rd through rising 10th graders. Early and aftercare can be arranged if needed. Head to the website to sign up and register before it is sold out!

Info
Harrison United Methodist Church 5621 TN-58, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
423-290-8515
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Youth Summer Theater Camp - 2018-06-11 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Youth Summer Theater Camp - 2018-06-11 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Youth Summer Theater Camp - 2018-06-11 08:00:00 iCalendar - Youth Summer Theater Camp - 2018-06-11 08:00:00
DI 15.17

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

April 25, 2018

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

April 26, 2018

Friday

April 27, 2018

Saturday

April 28, 2018

Sunday

April 29, 2018

Monday

April 30, 2018

Tuesday

May 1, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours