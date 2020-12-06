Yuletide on the Southside

Join us for Yuletide on the Southside!

We're inviting back 30+ artists and vendors from this year's Night Markets for one heckuva (safe and socially distanced) outdoor holiday celebration on Chestnut Street.

This festive throwdown will also include live music all day, a live Christmas tree farm from Jones Family Farm in Valley Head, AL, a very special 2018 Barrel Aged Valhalla Imperial Stout release, and a limited edition, locally inspired brunch menu featuring beer cocktails, hot chocolate, and much more.

Don't miss this chance to celebrate one another and embrace the spirit of the season before we all say goodbye and "don't let the door hit you on the way out" to 2020!

*Health and safety of our guests is a top priority; social distancing and masks required