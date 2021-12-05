Join us for our Second annual Yuletide on the Southside pop-up Holiday Market. Hosting 30+ local vendors with handmade goods, vintage clothing and sweet treats. We will also have brunch specials and Winter Warmer beer on draft. Live music by Danimal and Friends from 1-5. Kid and dog friendly.
Yuletide on the Southside
to
Chattanooga Brewing Company 1804 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
