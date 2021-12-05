Yuletide on the Southside

to

Chattanooga Brewing Company 1804 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us for our Second annual Yuletide on the Southside pop-up Holiday Market. Hosting 30+ local vendors with handmade goods, vintage clothing and sweet treats. We will also have brunch specials and Winter Warmer beer on draft. Live music by Danimal and Friends from 1-5. Kid and dog friendly.

Info

Chattanooga Brewing Company 1804 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music, Markets
4237029958
to
Google Calendar - Yuletide on the Southside - 2021-12-05 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Yuletide on the Southside - 2021-12-05 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Yuletide on the Southside - 2021-12-05 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Yuletide on the Southside - 2021-12-05 12:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Friday

November 12, 2021

Saturday

November 13, 2021

Sunday

November 14, 2021

Monday

November 15, 2021

Tuesday

November 16, 2021

Wednesday

November 17, 2021

Thursday

November 18, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours