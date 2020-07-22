Zak Baker Band

to

Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Zak Baker Band

Live acoustic.. no cover. Come on and hang out.....what else do you have to do on a Wednesday night...what ever it is it cant be as fun as this.

Info

Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Zak Baker Band - 2020-07-22 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Zak Baker Band - 2020-07-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Zak Baker Band - 2020-07-22 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Zak Baker Band - 2020-07-22 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

July 20, 2020

Tuesday

July 21, 2020

Wednesday

July 22, 2020

Thursday

July 23, 2020

Friday

July 24, 2020

Saturday

July 25, 2020

Sunday

July 26, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse