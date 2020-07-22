Zak Baker Band
Live acoustic.. no cover. Come on and hang out.....what else do you have to do on a Wednesday night...what ever it is it cant be as fun as this.
to
Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
