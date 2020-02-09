Zech Dallas and David Travisano live in the Palms’s Lounge with DJ Keith on the dance floor
Zech Dallas and David Travisano
The Palms at Hamilton 6925 Shallowford Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningSew What
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicTyler Martelli & Maria Jordania
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningSilverpoint Drawing
-
Talks & ReadingsAn Evening with Erica Wright
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
Wednesday
-
Charity & FundraisersRISE 2020
-
-
Education & Learning This & ThatFree Indoor Archery Session
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner's Stained Glass with Summer Harrison
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningGargoyle Sculpting
Thursday
-
Business & Career Education & LearningBeginner QuickBooks Online
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsShuptrine’s Gallery Open House
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Business & Career Education & LearningIntermediate QuickBooks Online
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIndirect Oil Painting with Susan Budash
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsDenice Bizot's "Hella Hearts" Opening Reception
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live MusicStop22 in the Nooga Concert
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Health & WellnessFirst Friday February - Bitter Is Better
-
-
Education & LearningThe Art of Intercourse
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicTN Songwriters Week
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicHill City Sessions: Ryder Pierce
Saturday
-
Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
-
-
Festivals & FairsWill You Be Mine? Market
-
-
Education & LearningBeginner Embroidery: Vintage Valentine's Day
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicOakwood Aeolians Evensong
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Parties & ClubsNo Big Deal
-
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatCupid's Chase 5k
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Education & LearningBreastfeeding 101
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyFamily Fun Day
-
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicFaculty and Guest Piano Recital
-
-
Education & LearningWriting for Stress Relief
-
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningHome Organizing 101
-
-
Education & LearningDerek Parsons Piano Masterclass
-