Zech Dallas

Zech Dallas will take the stage at Puckett's Chattanooga on Friday, September 11th at 8pm for a night of live music and excellent entertainment!

Georgia’s own Zech Dallas is coming back to Puckett's Chattanooga! Zech has lived the life of a musician and has shared the stage with such acts as Mandisa, Group One Crew, GRITS, Spoken, Casting Crowns, Calling Glory, and Rush of Fools, to name a few, with his band They Came Running. They Came Running's single "Dry and Brittle" was promoted alongside The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Lecrae by Shamrock Media and received considerable radio playtime.

With the band, he has led worship for FUGE camps for three summers, serving both as staff and as contract musicians.

Come hangout for an evening of family dining atmosphere and comfort foods and smooth tunes with Zech Dallas.

For reservations, call 423-708-8505 or book via OpenTable. There is no cover charge, but tips are always appreciated.

