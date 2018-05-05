ZineFest is coming on Saturday, May 5th to the 4th Floor of the Downtown Library. The library is excited to welcome back local and regional zinesters to share their craft as well as their enthusiasm for independent publishing. This year's ZineFest will feature writers, illustrators, comic creators, photographers, and more, who will be selling, trading & sharing their work. ZineFest is free to attend and is from 10:00am-5:00pm.
ZineFest
Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
