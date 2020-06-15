Zoom Beekeeping Meeting With EAS Master Beekeeper Kent Williams

Zoom Beekeeping Meeting With EAS Master Beekeeper Kent Williams

EAS Certified Master Beekeeper Kent Williams has been keeping bees for about 28 years. He manages 800 or so colonies in western Kentucky. Kent rents bees for pollination, produces honey, raises several thousand queens, and produces nucleus colonies for local beekeepers.

Note- this show is to be a public event, but it is for members only. Anyone is welcome to become a member. Club membership is $10 annually for a family. Please message us if you would like to become a member and participate in these Zoom programs and all our other club activities.

This presentation, with question and answer period, is Monday, June 15th at 7:00pm Eastern time/ 6:00pm Central.

We are offering this program in a partnership with three other clubs:

  • Cumberland County Beekeepers Association
  • Rhea County Beekeepers Association
  • Roane/Morgan Beekeepers Association

This program is available only to members of our clubs. Please watch your email from TVBA with instructions on how to join this zoom meeting!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/716332222453767/

