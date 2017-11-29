A Celebration Of The Southside

MAINx24 offers something for everyone for one great day
Ancient Greek philosophers pondered the Ship of Theseus thought experiment, considering a boat that gradually had all of its planks replaced—with no original planks, is it the same boat?
The 24-hour street party MAINx24, centered on Main Street in the Southside, has grown from having 34 events at its 2007 opening to currently having over 110 events planned, starting at 7 a.m. this Saturday.
While events vary from year to year, MAINx24 manages to retain its own unique identity, while reflecting Chattanooga. In other words—the planks may change on the ship, but its spirit and character remain.So, what is the identity of MAINx24?
MAINx24 has several mainstay events—the parade, the pancake breakfast, the chili cook-off, the adult Big Wheel race—but its appeal is also in its breadth, filling niches of all types and sizes. Those lead to little surprises for those inclined to wander into inviting, new places and eager to experience the joy of discovery.
“There are more than 100 business owners and nonprofits and volunteers independently planning all the unique events that go into making MAINx24 a huge success every year,” said MAINx24 volunteer Kelly Allen, who is the Director of Strategic Communications at Q Strategies.
“You might not know that there are always pop up parties, street vendors, musicians and store sales that aren’t on the map,” said Allen. “Maybe they are keeping the party size small or are a new business and didn’t decide what they were going to do early enough to be on the map, but you should walk into all the businesses and follow the crowds. You might just find something awesome.”
“MAINx24 empowers organizers and event promoters to do whatever they want, which allows creative people of all kinds to test out big ideas, start some crazy projects and just be crazy and silly alongside other fun-loving Chattanoogans,” said Stratton Tingle, the Executive Director of SoundCorps, which is activating around 20 “Sidewalk Stages” spaces for busking musicians at MAINx24.
“Have you ever seen those solar power plants that are like sun-ray concentrators in the middle of the desert?” said Tingle. “MAINx24 is the solar concentrator of Chattanooga’s personality, magnifying the most interesting, creative and celebratory nature of our community.”
“MAINx24 is proof that Chattanoogans look for any excuse to do creative and fun things,” said Taryn Balwinski, Director of Make Music Chattanooga and Publisher of ConcertHopper.com. “Balwinski’s Music Merch Mall—a pop-up shop for local musicians’ merchandise—will be hosted at the Choo Choo featuring over 40 merchants who keep all of their own profits.“
The Music Merch Mall will have a variety of music genres represented, featuring musicians such as Pains Chapel, Over Easy, Danimal Planet, The Fiddle Rocker, MaryLovesJazz, C-Grimey and Drakeford,” said Balwinski.
“Hip-Hop CHA’s One Year Anniversary Party will be close by in Hush Lounge and starts before our event, so I’ll for sure be there,” said Balwinski, when asked about this year’s anticipated music events. “I may try to sneak away for a bit for Brews, Bands & Bites at The Wheelhouse.”
There’s no lack of music at MAINx24, and there’s a full slate at Revelry Room, including a performance of Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas”; late-night options include the “Twisted Holidays” drag show also at Revelry Room and a dance party at the Crash Pad.
“MAINx24 is simply the greatest festival we have in Chattanooga,” said Buddy Shirk, of Summitt Pianos, who has been the MAINx24 parade organist since 2011.
“I select mostly traditional holiday music but throw in some fun old-time tunes with rhythm,” said Shirk. “I adjust my songs according to what’s in the parade as they approach, and just after.”
For example, the appearance of Barry Snyder’s Grinch-mobile invokes “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and the parade of dogs in the Mutt Strut prompts a rendition of “(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window?”
Attendees know that an infectious spirit inhabits MAINx24, and people both connect with the event as well as connect with each other at the event, where interactivity is encouraged.
“I have friends that got engaged at this event, last year there was a wedding in the parade, and I always meet neighbors for the first time,” said Allen, who lives near Main Street. “If you think you can’t meet new people, come out and try it at this event.”
For an event like MAINx24, which itself is a distillation of Chattanooga, it also has the ability to make people feel like they have a home.
“I had just decided to stay in Chattanooga and didn’t know many people,” said Allen. “I was at the after, after party at green|spaces, and I just thought, to myself, ‘Why was I ever going to move away from a place with parties this awesome?’”
“My favorite memory was when Mix Master Mike and The Distribution played The MAIN Event in 2009,” said Balwinski. “That was towards the end of my first year as a Chattanooga resident, and to me it was a sign of good things to come.”
“I think MAINx24 is a microcosm of Chattanooga itself. It’s constantly growing and evolving,” said Aubrey Henriksen, manager and performer for the Chattanooga Fire Cabaret, which has been participating in MAINx24 since its beginning. “There is something surprising and lovely around every corner. There is beauty just for beauty’s sake.”
In the spirit of Depression-era traveling carnivals, there’s the Razzle Dazzle Sideshow Spectacular at the Granfalloon, hosted by the Chattanooga Fire Cabaret and Movement Arts Collective, with all local cirque acts including the Acrosprites, Subterranean Cirqus and Lilith the Clown for a family-friendly variety-act event.
“The featured acts will be fire flow, belly dance, sideshow, clowning and acrobatics,” said Henriksen. “Attendees will also have the option of having their fortune read, getting a henna tattoo, or leaving with their very own circus hula hoop.”
One of the standout MAINx24 memories for Henriksen was the sculpture burn in 2010.
“Andrew Nigh built this huge wooden tower and then burned it to the ground while we danced around it with our fire props. It was such a blast,” said Henriksen. “The community was totally surrounding us, and when we were finished we tore down the barriers, and everyone enjoyed the bonfire together.”
Spectacular displays won’t be limited to the ground, as this year’s MAINx24 will be the first to feature fireworks, to be launched from the Choo Choo at 7 p.m.
For those who truly expect the unexpected, this is guaranteed by design from Improv Chattanooga at 1800 Rossville Ave, for their “Improv Around the Clock” event featuring free improvised comedy shows.
“We’re going to do a 30-minute set here at the theater every two hours,” said Steven Disbrow, a co-founder of Improv Chattanooga. “We’ll be starting our first set at 9 a.m. Saturday and will do our last set at 7 a.m. Sunday. Hopefully.”
“The idea is not to do a ‘stunt’ event, but just to give the public as many opportunities to find and see us as possible over the course of the day, without burning out our actors,” said Disbrow.
Art lovers have a number of options, including a collaborative sand mandala to be created at Purple Sky Healing Arts, pop-up shops, and open galleries including the H*Art Gallery, featuring art made by homeless and non-traditional artists, and Townsend Atelier, which is presenting a closing reception for its “Elevate” exhibition.
The artists featured in “Elevate”—beginning, mid-career and professional, from ages 16 to 75—participated in a critique program over the past two to three years, steadily guided by painter Mia Bergeron.
“We are committed to teaching skills in painting, drawing and sculpture and to creating strong relationships between professional artist/mentors and students of all levels and ages,” said Peggy Townsend of Townsend Atelier.
While MAINx24 offers numerous music, art and wellness events, the Southside Studio uniquely offers all three.
“We are all day an open house doing what we do best: music, yoga, art and community,” said Bryony Stroud-Watson, co-owner of Southside Studio with her husband David D. Dunn.
Southside Studio will host an art show, a wellness workshop, Yoda Nidra sessions and a number of local musical ensembles including the Chattanooga Recorder ensemble, the Chattanooga Clarinet Quartet, cellist Ben Van Winkle and the Baylor School violin ensemble.
“We live in a community that is bursting with artistic expression,” said Dunn.As MAINx24 sails again this year, certain parts have come and gone, but not its key elements: its openness and flexibility, its sense of community, its hidden treasures for the curious and a deep, infectious joy.
“Everyone dresses up and acts silly and gives what they have to give. People are generous and kind for no reason,” said Henriksen. “For instance, one year we were staging for the parade and there was a couple giving away Bloody Marys with all the fixins for anyone (with ID) on their front lawn. It was amazing. I think that’s what Chattanooga is: surprising, beautiful and full of over-the-top hospitality.”
Get complete details and a full schedule online at mainx24.com