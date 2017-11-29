A Celebration Of The Southside

MAINx24 offers something for everyone for one great day

Ancient Greek philosophers pondered the Ship of Theseus thought experiment, considering a boat that gradually had all of its planks replaced—with no original planks, is it the same boat?

The 24-hour street party MAINx24, centered on Main Street in the Southside, has grown from having 34 events at its 2007 opening to currently having over 110 events planned, starting at 7 a.m. this Saturday.

While events vary from year to year, MAINx24 manages to retain its own unique identity, while reflecting Chattanooga. In other words—the planks may change on the ship, but its spirit and character remain.So, what is the identity of MAINx24?

MAINx24 has several mainstay events—the parade, the pancake breakfast, the chili cook-off, the adult Big Wheel race—but its appeal is also in its breadth, filling niches of all types and sizes. Those lead to little surprises for those inclined to wander into inviting, new places and eager to experience the joy of discovery.

“There are more than 100 business owners and nonprofits and volunteers independently planning all the unique events that go into making MAINx24 a huge success every year,” said MAINx24 volunteer Kelly Allen, who is the Director of Strategic Communications at Q Strategies.

“You might not know that there are always pop up parties, street vendors, musicians and store sales that aren’t on the map,” said Allen. “Maybe they are keeping the party size small or are a new business and didn’t decide what they were going to do early enough to be on the map, but you should walk into all the businesses and follow the crowds. You might just find something awesome.”

“MAINx24 empowers organizers and event promoters to do whatever they want, which allows creative people of all kinds to test out big ideas, start some crazy projects and just be crazy and silly alongside other fun-loving Chattanoogans,” said Stratton Tingle, the Executive Director of SoundCorps, which is activating around 20 “Sidewalk Stages” spaces for busking musicians at MAINx24.

“Have you ever seen those solar power plants that are like sun-ray concentrators in the middle of the desert?” said Tingle. “MAINx24 is the solar concentrator of Chattanooga’s personality, magnifying the most interesting, creative and celebratory nature of our community.”

“MAINx24 is proof that Chattanoogans look for any excuse to do creative and fun things,” said Taryn Balwinski, Director of Make Music Chattanooga and Publisher of ConcertHopper.com. “Balwinski’s Music Merch Mall—a pop-up shop for local musicians’ merchandise—will be hosted at the Choo Choo featuring over 40 merchants who keep all of their own profits.“

The Music Merch Mall will have a variety of music genres represented, featuring musicians such as Pains Chapel, Over Easy, Danimal Planet, The Fiddle Rocker, MaryLovesJazz, C-Grimey and Drakeford,” said Balwinski.

“Hip-Hop CHA’s One Year Anniversary Party will be close by in Hush Lounge and starts before our event, so I’ll for sure be there,” said Balwinski, when asked about this year’s anticipated music events. “I may try to sneak away for a bit for Brews, Bands & Bites at The Wheelhouse.”

There’s no lack of music at MAINx24, and there’s a full slate at Revelry Room, including a performance of Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas”; late-night options include the “Twisted Holidays” drag show also at Revelry Room and a dance party at the Crash Pad.

“MAINx24 is simply the greatest festival we have in Chattanooga,” said Buddy Shirk, of Summitt Pianos, who has been the MAINx24 parade organist since 2011.

“I select mostly traditional holiday music but throw in some fun old-time tunes with rhythm,” said Shirk. “I adjust my songs according to what’s in the parade as they approach, and just after.”