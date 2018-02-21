A Chattanoogan Abroad

Editor’s note: Over the past fifteen years, whenever we hear that one of our contributors is traveling abroad, we like to ask them to write about their experience. We’ve share stories on trips to Europe, South America, and even Southeast Asia. But until now, we’ve never visited the Middle East (at least as a tourist).

Welcome to Kuwait, the land of sun and sand. If you have suffered through the winter in Minnesota and have developed a terminal case of Seasonal Affective Disorder, make reservations now for a summer in Kuwait. You will thaw quickly when the summer temperatures reach 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

The surface of the Sun is only slightly warmer than Kuwait in summer. The Kuwaiti beach stretches from the Persian Gulf to the borders of Iraq and Saudi Arabia. You could say that the entire country is one big beach.

Some folks here in the States may be saying, “Where the hell is Kuwait?” I suggest you find a Gulf War veteran, one was called to rescue Kuwait from Saddam Hussein when Hussein decided to annex the Kuwaiti beach and all the oil underneath it.

A Gulf War veteran will certainly be able to identify it on a world map. This is a skill that the majority of Americans can’t demonstrate. At the same time, he/she can show you the famous Iraqi salute which entails interlacing the fingers of both hands and placing them behind your head.

If you live in the tristate area, there is ample evidence that some of your neighbors may have been in the Gulf War. If you can reach the inner security perimeter at the U.S. embassy in Kuwait, you will find a Russian T54/55 tank with a note on the barrel that reads “To Bulldog from Rocky Top”. The Tennessee National Guard gave the captured tank as a gift to the U.S. ambassador at the time who was from Georgia.

Some will say Kuwait is in a bad neighborhood with Iraq to the north and west, Saudi Arabia to the south and west, and Iran a short distance across the Persian Gulf to the east.

The Sunnis in Saudi Arabia hate the Shias in Iran and vice versa. The Arabs in Saudi hate the Persians in Iran and vice versa. The Shias in Iraq hate the Sunnis in Iraq and vice versa. Kuwait manages to circumvent the religious hatreds of its neighbors by worshipping American Consumerism.

The Kuwaiti skyline and highway system are reminiscent of America except for the speed bumps that appear out of nowhere when you are driving at 60 mph on a six lane highway. Traffic flow is much like Atlanta except for many more “punishment lights” that back up traffic for miles in every direction. Vehicles are similar to those you would see in Dallas. Cadillac El Dorados, GMC Yukons, Chevy Silverados, and especially Ford Mustangs are the favored vehicles in Kuwait.

It is like America with horrible drivers who speed, tailgate, and play with their cell phones. Their recklessness is reflected is this statistic: Kuwait has the most traffic deaths per capita than any country in the world.

In 2013, Conde Nast Traveler rated Kuwait as the world’s fifth most “unfriendly city”. In 2014, Expat Insider rated it the worst country in the world for expats to live. Kuwait has the highest rates of obesity (48.6 percent) and the highest rates of water consumption on earth. Water consumption at 500 liters is double the international average.

Kuwait also has one of the world highest rates of waste generation, and much of the waste can be viewed from the highways as it is mixed with sand to form huge sand and garbage dunes. However, if you hate rain but love dust storms, desalinated water, alcohol prohibition, and sexual abstinence, then Kuwait is calling you.