A Cold Stroll With The Moral Truth

How a simple walk can create a life-changing path

A skinny, black-haired, college-aged kid was strutting through a recent event at the downtown library. This kid made it a point to make sure everyone knew he was there. Nothing out of the ordinary, right? College kids are loud and belong in the libraries.

But this boy was in red high-heels. His eyes were smeared with eyeliner and his lips smeared maroon. He wore pornographically short, cutoff jeans. The backside of the young man was on full display, hair and all. There was just enough scrap of a white t-shirt hanging over his shoulders for him to have scrawled in loud, capital letters with a black magic marker the word “BITCH”.

This boy paraded himself, clacking his wobbling high-heels with his bare belly pressed out, and stared down a challenge from anyone that disagreed with his antics. A giggling entourage followed him.

Mothers shielded their children’s eyes and left the library. Others averted their own eyes in uneasy silence, pretending not to notice. The librarians watched this mean-spirited drag show knowing they could do nothing to stop it.

This boy and his entourage stalked through the library until everyone had seen them. Then they went laughing out the door.

∙ ∙ ∙ ∙

There’s a surly and confrontational idea that has taken over the world today concerning what is true in life and what is not. And I don’t mean whether or not something is factual. We’re talking about “capital T” moral Truth.

This idea says that what is Truth for one may not be Truth for another. In the philosophical arena, absolute Truth passed away when Friedrich Nietzsche made his famous proclamation that: “God is Dead.” Now, instead of God, we have this idea that moral Truth is relative to the individual and there is no moral absolute that applies to us all. This is moral relativism. It seems nice until you disagree. If you speak against relativism, it’s immediately assumed that you must be a Nazi.

These relativists demand that we love one another. They will spit in your face to convince you how important it is to love one another. If you don’t love and applaud everyone, whether you agree with them or not, you are a Nazi.

If you turn on your television, the leaders of this relativist Crusade are always there. “Nazis are afoot!” they say. “Nazis are everywhere!” they declare. Nazis even hold public office in this country. They’re in our schools and libraries.

The safest thing to do when such a person appears is to acknowledge the danger, don’t open your mouth and slip out from wherever you are.

∙ ∙ ∙ ∙

One should always walk when one is troubled. It’s the only thing to do. Walk quietly so that you can hear your thoughts. There’s a possibility the angel and devil from old Bugs Bunny cartoons will be hovering around your shoulders, whispering their arguments through your opposing ears. This is a disconcerting thought but one that must be confronted. Walk quietly so that you’ll hear them and be able to decide whether it’s the angel or the devil that’s really the Nazi.

Friedrich Nietzsche, our story’s philosopher and the man who inspired the ideals of the National Socialist German Worker’s Party, the actual Nazis, was a great and incessant walker. This man, who declared the death of God (and in consequence made gods of each of us), gathered all his ideas while walking. He walked for eight hours a day, composing his thoughts and words as he went.

Born of these walks was Nietzsche’s idea of the individual’s “Will to Power.” Since the death of God, Nietzsche claimed, man had become a self-determining creature unrestrained by any Divinely imposed virtues like pity, empathy or mercy. “The higher man is distinguished from the lower by his fearlessness and his readiness to challenge his perceived misfortunes,” he wrote. This “higher man” will prevail in the absence of God through the destruction of conventional Christian “slave” morality and the creation of new and pitiless, self-affirming values.