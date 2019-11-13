A Cold Stroll With The Moral Truth

How a simple walk can create a life-changing path
A skinny, black-haired, college-aged kid was strutting through a recent event at the downtown library. This kid made it a point to make sure everyone knew he was there. Nothing out of the ordinary, right? College kids are loud and belong in the libraries.
But this boy was in red high-heels. His eyes were smeared with eyeliner and his lips smeared maroon. He wore pornographically short, cutoff jeans. The backside of the young man was on full display, hair and all. There was just enough scrap of a white t-shirt hanging over his shoulders for him to have scrawled in loud, capital letters with a black magic marker the word “BITCH”.
This boy paraded himself, clacking his wobbling high-heels with his bare belly pressed out, and stared down a challenge from anyone that disagreed with his antics. A giggling entourage followed him.
Mothers shielded their children’s eyes and left the library. Others averted their own eyes in uneasy silence, pretending not to notice. The librarians watched this mean-spirited drag show knowing they could do nothing to stop it.
This boy and his entourage stalked through the library until everyone had seen them. Then they went laughing out the door.
∙ ∙ ∙ ∙
There’s a surly and confrontational idea that has taken over the world today concerning what is true in life and what is not. And I don’t mean whether or not something is factual. We’re talking about “capital T” moral Truth.
This idea says that what is Truth for one may not be Truth for another. In the philosophical arena, absolute Truth passed away when Friedrich Nietzsche made his famous proclamation that: “God is Dead.” Now, instead of God, we have this idea that moral Truth is relative to the individual and there is no moral absolute that applies to us all. This is moral relativism. It seems nice until you disagree. If you speak against relativism, it’s immediately assumed that you must be a Nazi.
These relativists demand that we love one another. They will spit in your face to convince you how important it is to love one another. If you don’t love and applaud everyone, whether you agree with them or not, you are a Nazi.
If you turn on your television, the leaders of this relativist Crusade are always there. “Nazis are afoot!” they say. “Nazis are everywhere!” they declare. Nazis even hold public office in this country. They’re in our schools and libraries.
The safest thing to do when such a person appears is to acknowledge the danger, don’t open your mouth and slip out from wherever you are.
∙ ∙ ∙ ∙
One should always walk when one is troubled. It’s the only thing to do. Walk quietly so that you can hear your thoughts. There’s a possibility the angel and devil from old Bugs Bunny cartoons will be hovering around your shoulders, whispering their arguments through your opposing ears. This is a disconcerting thought but one that must be confronted. Walk quietly so that you’ll hear them and be able to decide whether it’s the angel or the devil that’s really the Nazi.
Friedrich Nietzsche, our story’s philosopher and the man who inspired the ideals of the National Socialist German Worker’s Party, the actual Nazis, was a great and incessant walker. This man, who declared the death of God (and in consequence made gods of each of us), gathered all his ideas while walking. He walked for eight hours a day, composing his thoughts and words as he went.
Born of these walks was Nietzsche’s idea of the individual’s “Will to Power.” Since the death of God, Nietzsche claimed, man had become a self-determining creature unrestrained by any Divinely imposed virtues like pity, empathy or mercy. “The higher man is distinguished from the lower by his fearlessness and his readiness to challenge his perceived misfortunes,” he wrote. This “higher man” will prevail in the absence of God through the destruction of conventional Christian “slave” morality and the creation of new and pitiless, self-affirming values.
If Nietzsche is correct, then the boy parading fearlessly through the library is an example of this higher man. Nietzsche’s idea of the “Ubermensch”, his Superman, has been born.
∙ ∙ ∙ ∙
I had a friend who grew up around East Lake. He was cool. He thought guns were for sissies so he carried a switchblade and drank Pabst Blue Ribbon because that’s what his grandfather drank. He looked like a jackbooted thug. Where he came from forced him to be crazy-eyed and hard-knuckled. “Just because I’m from the ghetto don’t mean I’m ghetto,” he told me one time. I’ll never forget those words. He was my friend.
He had a young daughter he didn’t pay much attention to back then. She told him one day, “I like it when it’s just me and you.” So he started feeling soft and snuck away with her to go for a walk on Guild Trail one November afternoon. When they came to the wooden bridge, his daughter said, “Watch, daddy!” and she went running ahead to show him how fast she was.
He told her she was pretty fast, so she did it again.
She ran back asking if he would bring her back there someday to teach her to ride a bicycle. Maybe she would get one for Christmas, she said. He told her she might.
But my friend told me he didn’t know if he would bring her there again. He didn’t know how to be a father. “I’ve always been a vagabond,” he said. He drank and fought and carried knives. He laid down with women and was gone the next day. He blamed it all on the women when they asked why. Truth was, he grew up in East Lake and never knew how to love.
His daughter took off running to the bridge’s edge. Looking down at the kudzu that covered everything below, she asked if there were animals down there.
“Yeah. Lots of animals.”
“Are they rabbits down there too?”
“Sure are.”
“Maybe there’s a giraffe and elephants?”
“Maybe.”
She looked and saw strange flowers and things moving beneath the vines. White birds and rabbits playing with baby jaguars. Laughing hyenas in little houses and waterfalls and mouses. She asked if he could see them.
He looked down and saw them.
She laughed and pointed at tigers and flowers and good kings and queens.
He looked at her hands. They were red from the cold. He hadn’t realized how cold it had become and night was falling.
“Come on,” he told her. “We have to go.”
“No we don’t have to go home,” she said.
“Yes we do. Your hands will get too cold out here.”
“That’s okay daddy. If they get too cold you can just hold them.”
Those words suddenly taught the boy from East Lake how to love, and he was silenced.
They did not go home. He held her hands to keep them warm until the moon was high in the sky.
My friend said later that everything was as simple as his daughter said it was. He got a job somewhere and went off to be a daddy. I don’t know where he is anymore.
How could my East Lake friend and Freidrich Nietzsche come to such wildly different conclusions on their walks? I don’t know. The cartoon angels and devils are as good a guess as any.
And what of our incessantly walking philosopher? He came to his end in Turin, Italy.
One morning in the winter of 1889, Nietzsche went out for a walk. He liked Turin because it was quiet, he said, and he could hear himself think. But this quiet morning was shattered by screams.
Nietzsche had come upon a man brutally beating a horse. The philosopher of the virtue of the merciless threw his arms around the poor animal’s neck, begging that it be shown mercy. A crowd gathered to watch the spectacle and our great philosopher fell writhing at the animal’s feet. Policemen came to carry him away. Nietzsche never recovered from this episode and died a madman.
It should be mentioned here that the god of the Nazis, a man inspired by the great Nietzsche and whose name is now unmentionable, shot himself in the head forty-five years later.
∙ ∙ ∙ ∙
I was in Heidelberg, Germany one December night.
It was the Christmas season and I spent the evening walking through the Christkindlmarkt, looking at handmade cuckoo clocks from the Black Forest, and smelling sausages and wine. When night fell, I was walking with a German girl named Marion. Marion had pale northern skin and eyes the color of running water.
I was not looking for Nietzsche. I was there to follow Marion wherever she would take me. We got pretty steep into paper cups of Gluwein, the sweet spiced red wine that’s sold during the holidays there, and were laughing at each other’s very poor understanding of our respective languages.
All I could say in German was “Danke Schoen” and she only knew enough English to tell me how ridiculous I was.
She took me behind the city, up a steep hill with winding and ancient stone stairs that went up toward Heidelberg Castle. A cold wind blew and Marion wrapped her coat and scarf closer around her. She walked in front of me. A smile crossed her mouth. I couldn’t see it in the dark, and I followed her up the stairs.
Outside the ruins of Heidelberg castle we found a place to hide from the wind. Marion turned me around in the dark and pointed down at the cold Neckar River, the centuries-old bridge over the water, and the Christmas lights strung across all the medieval rooftops.
We stood close to one another up there to share our warmth, both of us half-drunk on Christmas wine and laughing at how impossible it was to say what we both wanted to say.