Athleisure: An Evolution In Fashion

How athletic wear moved from the gym into the office
It’s not often that a fashion style comes along that is actually new. Stripes, trench coats, shoulder cutouts, platforms, crop tops—these are all current trends, but also looks that were popular in past decades. Brand new styles are few and far between; yet every style or trend was new at one point.
While we may assume that new styles are the result of a forethinking designer who created a style that the population then adopted, it’s probably more accurate to realize that new styles of clothing are often the result of fashion designers responding to the changing needs of the population. As demand for a new style arises, supply and variety increase.
Take pants for example. It wasn’t until the 1920s and 30s that women really began (and it became acceptable for them) to wear trousers as leisurewear. This started of course as a result of World War II and the need for many women to work in industrial work settings where skirts were simply not practical.
Because pants for women didn’t really exist at the time, they initially wore their husband’s trousers. Then, when women realized how much more comfortable and functional trousers were, they continued to wear slacks in the post-war era, and fashion designers and brands stepped up to create styles that appealed to and were designed for women. A whole new style evolved.
A similar evolution is happening in fashion today—for both women and men. In response to our active, on-the-go lifestyles the need for a new category of clothing has been created. This new trend started a few years ago and has been gaining momentum ever since. Fashion experts are saying it’s no longer a trend or a fad, it’s become a movement, a lifestyle shift, an evolution in the way we dress.
And, like women beginning to wear pants, it’s here to stay. It’s called “athleisure”. Early trend-setters started by wearing their “gym” clothes for activities and occasions outside of the gym because of the comfort and convenience such clothing offered. Style variety (and perhaps social acceptance) was the biggest limiting factor. But as this trend grew in popularity and acceptance, the demand for more chic styles arose.
Sportswear designers and brands started to step up to design clothing, and shoes, that were specifically created to be stylish and functional enough to be worn outside the gym. Everywhere from brunch with friends, to running errands, and even the office.
It’s now safe to say that athleisure has become the new relaxed dress code that is the perfect fit for active individuals of both genders.
The athleisure look started with staples such as yoga pants and leggings, sweat pants and hoodies, but now also includes styles such as strappy sports bras and tank tops for women, and joggers and compression pants for men. It’s athletic-inspired clothing that is now just as stylish as the rest of your wardrobe, but with the added bonus of being more comfortable, breathable, lightweight and overall versatile.
Athleisure was made popular mostly by Millennials. Not only is this generation more focused on living healthy, active lives, but they have also helped bring on a cultural shift in the workplace where a more casual and collaborative work environment is being embraced. This shift has made it more acceptable in many work environments for women and men to wear casual clothing and shoes—athleisure attire—to the office.
But while it may have started with Millennials, it’s now grown beyond this demographic and become an evolution that is appealing to active individuals of all generations. Jeans are being replaced as the go-to casual attire and denim sales have been declining as sales of athleisure gain momentum. People are swapping leggings for jeans as they discover that fitness-inspired apparel is not only more breathable and lightweight, but also wicks sweat, blocks odors and is downright comfortable.
While brands such as Nike, Under Armour and Lululemon are the giants and forerunners in this category of clothing, shopping options are rapidly expanding and every type of clothing store from big box retailers to local boutiques are starting to catch on and stock athleisure attire. Smaller shops specifically designed around athletic and athleisure attire are cropping up to supply the demand as well.
A great example here in Chattanooga is The Perfect Fit, a women’s athleisure and fitness boutique on Cherokee Avenue that opened last year. Owner Tonja Perkins sensed the growing need and wanted to create a place for women to shop for fitness and athleisure attire that still provided them with a small and personal boutique feel. She agreed that athleisure is a result of the adaptation of where we are as a society.
“We’re busy, busy, busy,” she said. “I think it’s here to stay for a while because it represents a change in people’s thinking. Everybody wants to be comfortable yet active so they want to be able to wear the same clothes throughout the day.”
Julia Jones, a Lookout Mountain resident, agreed. “It’s cute stuff and it’s comfortable,” she said, adding that wicking and odor-blocking materials are huge bonuses. She drives down the mountain to play tennis and does not always have time to drive back home and change clothes before running errands or meeting friends.
“When I was a teenager all we had was cotton and it didn’t feel good to keep that on all day,” said 50-year-old Jones. Now, with the improvements to sportswear, any post-workout sweat is quickly wicked away and leaves her cool and dry not long after her tennis match.
But beyond its fitness function, it’s now also fashionable enough to wear all day. In fact, Jones, who is a preschool teacher, said she buys and wears athleisure attire for work as well.
Even in more professional industries, athleisure attire is starting to pop up. Michael O’Donnell, a Financial Planner and partner with Evergreen Advisors, says he has slowly progressed to dressing more casually at the office. Although he began his career wearing a coat and tie because it was the norm, the formality of such attire made him feel stodgy.
“It’s not comfortable to spend your workday with a ‘corporate noose’ around your neck,” he said. His shift in dressing in more active and comfortable (though still professional) clothes was gradual and not a focused attempt at athleisure.
As a rock climber, his closet was already full of comfortable, stretchy pants that he decided to wear in place of more traditional wool slacks on a casual Friday. He slowly started wearing them to the office more often when it seemed no one minded. In dark gray and neutral colors, these types of pants still look professional without the discomfort of wearing heavier, rigid suit slacks.
The comfort of breathable, short-sleeved shirts (from outdoor, athletic-inspired brands) also appealed to O’Donnell in place of traditional long-sleeved, starchy dress shirts, especially in the summer. The versatility of being able to wear to the office the same clothes he already owned and wore outside the office meant he no longer needed distinct business and casual wardrobes. Plus, the added convenience of not having to dry clean and iron work attire on a weekly basis allows him more time to enjoy the things he loves.
“These newer synthetic fibers tend to have more stretch, breathability, comfort and durability than wool or cotton,” he added. At 36, he’s a fringe Millennial and feels that the more athletic-based attire fits the image of his active and health-centered lifestyle. He continues to wear dress shoes and a dress belt to keep his look professional without sacrificing comfort.
And he’s not the only one to embrace this shift. Traditional work-wear of the past is being blended with what is called “technical wear” —clothing that is suitable for the office while still being comfortable.
So when you hear the term “athleisure”, don’t think of it as a mere fashion trend that is here for a few years and then gone for the next 20. No, athleisure is a whole new category of clothing that will remain popular as long as we find ourselves leading active, on-the-go and health-focused lives.
But like any category of clothing, styles within athleisure will be more transient and trendy, so here are a few currently in vogue items to consider adding to your wardrobe this summer if you really want to rock the athleisure look.
Leggings with cutouts: “When I first brought those in everyone thought it was too much,” says Perkins, but now the sheer cutouts look is said to be the biggest signature trend in athleisure.
Patterned and print leggings: Show off your individual style by branching out of solid, neutral colors in leggings. Perkins offers a map style print that she says has been popular this year.
Strappy bras: Pick bright, cheery colors and show them off under a flowy workout top with the back cut out or under a plain athletic tank top to add some edgy style.Track Pants (for men): GQ says not to wear them to weddings and job interviews, but everywhere else is fair game.
Bright Colored Shoes: Both men and women can feel confident ditching the traditional white and adding some color to their kicks. Women can try glitter, leopard or satin sneakers to dress up the athleisure look outside the gym.
But at the end of the day, remember that fashion is what you’re offered, style is what you pick. So find something that fits you, add a smile and rock your style confidently.