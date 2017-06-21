Athleisure: An Evolution In Fashion

How athletic wear moved from the gym into the office

It’s not often that a fashion style comes along that is actually new. Stripes, trench coats, shoulder cutouts, platforms, crop tops—these are all current trends, but also looks that were popular in past decades. Brand new styles are few and far between; yet every style or trend was new at one point.

While we may assume that new styles are the result of a forethinking designer who created a style that the population then adopted, it’s probably more accurate to realize that new styles of clothing are often the result of fashion designers responding to the changing needs of the population. As demand for a new style arises, supply and variety increase.

Take pants for example. It wasn’t until the 1920s and 30s that women really began (and it became acceptable for them) to wear trousers as leisurewear. This started of course as a result of World War II and the need for many women to work in industrial work settings where skirts were simply not practical.

Because pants for women didn’t really exist at the time, they initially wore their husband’s trousers. Then, when women realized how much more comfortable and functional trousers were, they continued to wear slacks in the post-war era, and fashion designers and brands stepped up to create styles that appealed to and were designed for women. A whole new style evolved.

A similar evolution is happening in fashion today—for both women and men. In response to our active, on-the-go lifestyles the need for a new category of clothing has been created. This new trend started a few years ago and has been gaining momentum ever since. Fashion experts are saying it’s no longer a trend or a fad, it’s become a movement, a lifestyle shift, an evolution in the way we dress.

And, like women beginning to wear pants, it’s here to stay. It’s called “athleisure”. Early trend-setters started by wearing their “gym” clothes for activities and occasions outside of the gym because of the comfort and convenience such clothing offered. Style variety (and perhaps social acceptance) was the biggest limiting factor. But as this trend grew in popularity and acceptance, the demand for more chic styles arose.

Sportswear designers and brands started to step up to design clothing, and shoes, that were specifically created to be stylish and functional enough to be worn outside the gym. Everywhere from brunch with friends, to running errands, and even the office.

It’s now safe to say that athleisure has become the new relaxed dress code that is the perfect fit for active individuals of both genders.

The athleisure look started with staples such as yoga pants and leggings, sweat pants and hoodies, but now also includes styles such as strappy sports bras and tank tops for women, and joggers and compression pants for men. It’s athletic-inspired clothing that is now just as stylish as the rest of your wardrobe, but with the added bonus of being more comfortable, breathable, lightweight and overall versatile.

Athleisure was made popular mostly by Millennials. Not only is this generation more focused on living healthy, active lives, but they have also helped bring on a cultural shift in the workplace where a more casual and collaborative work environment is being embraced. This shift has made it more acceptable in many work environments for women and men to wear casual clothing and shoes—athleisure attire—to the office.

But while it may have started with Millennials, it’s now grown beyond this demographic and become an evolution that is appealing to active individuals of all generations. Jeans are being replaced as the go-to casual attire and denim sales have been declining as sales of athleisure gain momentum. People are swapping leggings for jeans as they discover that fitness-inspired apparel is not only more breathable and lightweight, but also wicks sweat, blocks odors and is downright comfortable.