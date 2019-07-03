BBQ vs Grilling: The Eternal Debate

Our resident chef schools the Chads of Chattanooga

This past weekend, I was talked into leaving the air-conditioned comfort of my home with promises of barbecue, booze, and the accompanying bliss that comes from the combination of the two.

To be honest, simply saying “burnt ends” three times into a mirror would be enough to reanimate my corpse and send it rummaging through the countryside searching for pulled pork plates, but adding free cold beverages to the mix made the invitation irresistible.

“We would love for you guys to come. Chad loves to barbecue so bring a big appetite!”

I didn’t know who Chad was, but having someone named Chad in charge of the barbecue should have been the first red flag.

The second red flag was hoisted high and fast within minutes of arriving at the barbecue. The intoxicating smell of animal flesh being kissed by fire immediately began to caress my nasal passages, but something wasn’t right. Where is the pit? Where is the smoker? All I see is a Weber Spirit II S-310 Home Depot special three-burner grill with no actual barbecue equipment in sight. Trays of skewered vegetables, burger fixin’s, and various condiments littered the table, but the heady aroma of hardwood smoke and slow-cooked meat was AWOL. I feared the worst, but hoped for the best as I approached the grill.

“What’s happening, brah?” tumbled out of the grill-keeper’s mouth in a way that told me this must be Chad. “What can I do you for? Want a burger, a hot dog, or one of these sweet cauliflower steaks?”

Within seconds my emotions went from anger, to sadness, to disappointment, then finally to empathy. This poor guy had the unfortunate luck of not only being named Chad, but he also had no clue about the difference between grilling and barbecuing.

He and his lovely partner were not tricking me into thinking I was going to get a plate of luscious, slow-cooked meats—they both sincerely thought that the delicious burgers, hot dogs, and cauliflower steaks they were serving constituted barbecue. I love a good hunk of grilled meat as much as the next omnivore, but cooking things on the grill isn’t barbecue, it’s “grilling”—at least it is in the South.

So if throwing burgers on the grill isn’t barbecue, what is it? And what exactly is barbecue?

The short answer is that when you cook something, such as a steak or burger, on the grill at a high temperature for a short period of time—that’s grilling. Barbecue, on the other hand, is when you cook something, like a pork shoulder or brisket, low and slow over indirect heat.

Experts, like competitive BBQ champion and owner of Smokin Otis BBQ, William White, put it this way: “The main differences between BBQ and grilling are heat, temperature, and humidity. Barbecue uses a combination of indirect heat (a fire box connected to the smoker), low temperatures (usually 225°–300° F) and humidity (pans set in the smoker box or a water line attached to an expensive rig). Grilling simply uses a direct flame (charcoal, gas or even a campfire) and much higher temperatures (350°­–500°F) to get foods seared and cooked quickly.

That explains the technical differences between grilling and barbecue, but let’s dig a bit deeper into the barbecue experience and see what separates it from simple grilling so that no one has to face the injustice I had to endure ever again.

To properly barbecue, the meat must be cooked over coals of charcoal, wood, or some other means of harnessing flame during a long, ancient ceremony. This ceremony begins unnaturally early in the morning with an eruption of flame, typically created by an overapplication of lighter fluid. (If you carry an AARP card and grew up in Soddy or Ringgold, I need to remind you that kerosene is no longer an acceptable starter.)