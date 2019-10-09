Blak Origin Moment At The Hunter

Artist Noel W. Anderson explores black male identity

From this Friday through January 12, The Hunter Museum of American Art will host a profound critique of cultural images of black masculinity: a solo exhibition by artist Noel W. Anderson.

Anderson’s work is stark, intriguing, and profoundly moving. It’s also occasionally funny in a way that makes you look over your shoulder to see whether that laugh was inappropriate, a reaction he says is entirely what he’s looking for.

Anderson describes the “origin moment” of the exhibition’s title as a philosophical point in time in which blackness comes into existence through the dominant culture’s presupposition of white authority, and the urgent need to interrogate and deconstruct that moment.

“The exhibition is called Blak Origin Moment,” Anderson says. “It’s not to locate the beginning of blackness, but to understand blackness only existed as other forces in the world that define it. To have a black origin moment…part of that moment seems to regulate black and brown bodies, but it seems to me that power is already assumed, and because it’s assumed it’s already there—if someone’s already born into it you already have it. It’s the way philosophy deals with presuppositions of knowledge, the idea of the knowledge is already there, but the philosophical position is we have to break that thinking of a presumed position of a certain kind of white masculinity.”

Anderson takes images you’ve probably already seen—those terrible ones, too common in our history, where white cops intimidate or attack black men—and distorts them, weaves them as jacquard tapestries, and then picks them to bits. In other approaches, he whitewashes pages from Ebony or other magazines, leaving only an eye or mouth peeking out. He uses a variety of media and vectors of approach, all circling around the central theme of representation versus reality.

What does the tapestry tell us that the newspaper photo does not? What does it mean when a taken-in-a-second, realistic camera shot is reproduced by the slow art of hand weaving? What does it mean when a historically feminine art—textiles—is adopted by a male artist to tell stories about men? And who ultimately has control of these representations of black men and their lives? With Anderson, there are no easy answers.

“[Weaving] is a way of playing with the stereotype of woman’s work,” explains Anderson. “And the woman as caregiver and laborer is an attempt to sympathize or empathize in some regards with the plight of men of color. So it’s a way of me as an artist, a maker, producing or challenging the illusion of black men as always aggressive.”

Anderson’s process of weaving is complex, including many hands, though the artistic vision is completely his. The work that goes into the art, he says, is in itself part of the meaning.

“A certain kind of labor needs to occur to right the ship we’re on right now, so I’m trying to…materially do that,” he says. “I work with weaving guilds, I work with archives, I’m constantly adding to it. I manipulate images by analogue and digital means, often using a photocopy machine or digital software. I work with the weavers to plan out the image and explore the limits of the medium.

“It’s not a collective process—I am the artist—but I have found a collective of people who can help me materialize my vision. They weave and send [the tapestry] back to me and then then my labor goes into it, the hand work, repicking, stitching. I am literally picking cotton when I rework the image.”

In other works, especially the reworkings of fashion images, the oddness of some of the juxtapositions or the weird palimpsests may evoke a gasp of shocked laughter. Distortion and departures from the expected, after all, are a very basic source of humor, as is the exposure of uncomfortable truths.