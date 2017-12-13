Blessed Are The Toymakers

In the season of giving, local craftsman create works of fun-filled art

Tis the season for stockings and Christmas trees, menorahs to brighten homes and Santa to slide down the chimney. It’s also the time of the year some local woodworkers and craftsmen stop building houses and furniture and turn to crafting wooden toys.

But instead of mensch on a bench or elf on a shelf, these one-of-a-kind pieces prove much more valuable not only to the children who receive them but to the artisans who painstakingly mold and form these treasures to spread some holidays cheer.

Bill Carney is probably best known in Chattanooga for establishing Chattanooga Woodworking Academy. When you enter his workshop on South Market Street, you hear the familiar sound of buzz saws and chisels tapping as students and instructors continue the time-honored tradition of constructing cabinets, framing houses and making furniture.

But when the calendar turns to December, the academy transforms into Santa’s workshop to churn out toys for local children, no matter if they have been naughty or nice.

“The shop turns into a General Motors assembly line this time of the year,” laughs Carney. “One student makes the axle, another makes the bed, another makes the cab, another finishes the truck.”

These trucks are made from a personal design of Carney’s dating back over 30 years ago. “They are made of big wooden wheels and wooden axles,” says Carney. “These toys are made to withstand abuse, wear and tear that can happen when children play with toys.”

It’s only been within the last three or four years, since the academy’s inception, that Carney has helpers in making the wooden trucks.

“Students love it!” exclaims Carney. “They get involved and get to give back.”Many times the recipients of the handcrafted toys treasure the creations much more than something you buy in a traditional toy store.

“They cherish it sometimes more than something made of plastic that every kid has,” says Carney. “I get letters from parents describing how much the toys mean to their children, especially this time of the year.”

Given how cheaply made most toys are these days, a truck from Carney’s workshop won’t instantly be tossed aside and forgotten so easily.

“Quality toys are unlike anything else,” says Carney. “These are made of beefy wood and if they don’t burn or wash away in a flood, they will last forever.”

And it’s these tried and true designs that both boys and girls have received from Carney for decades.

“I used to make boxes for girls and trucks for boys,” says Carney. “But I’ve come to find out over the years the girls like trucks as much as the boys! I mean you’ve almost got as many female truck drivers these days as male.”

The trucks measure about 16 inches long and are made of maple. The cab of the trucks are made of 4x4 stock. Fortunately, Carney and his students don’t have to look too far for wood; they just use hardwood left over from the shop. And they use the same tools as you would use to build furniture with a lot of machining involved.

Carney’s main charity is Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, although they give to other groups as well.

“I’ve actually never seen the children open the toys,” says Carney. “I hear about parents shedding tears as they watch their children open the toys. But it’s not about me, or the guys at the school, it’s about the kids.”

It’s truly amazing Carney has stuck to the same design for all these years since he considers himself a designer.