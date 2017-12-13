Blessed Are The Toymakers

In the season of giving, local craftsman create works of fun-filled art
Tis the season for stockings and Christmas trees, menorahs to brighten homes and Santa to slide down the chimney. It’s also the time of the year some local woodworkers and craftsmen stop building houses and furniture and turn to crafting wooden toys.
But instead of mensch on a bench or elf on a shelf, these one-of-a-kind pieces prove much more valuable not only to the children who receive them but to the artisans who painstakingly mold and form these treasures to spread some holidays cheer.
Bill Carney is probably best known in Chattanooga for establishing Chattanooga Woodworking Academy. When you enter his workshop on South Market Street, you hear the familiar sound of buzz saws and chisels tapping as students and instructors continue the time-honored tradition of constructing cabinets, framing houses and making furniture.
But when the calendar turns to December, the academy transforms into Santa’s workshop to churn out toys for local children, no matter if they have been naughty or nice.
“The shop turns into a General Motors assembly line this time of the year,” laughs Carney. “One student makes the axle, another makes the bed, another makes the cab, another finishes the truck.”
These trucks are made from a personal design of Carney’s dating back over 30 years ago. “They are made of big wooden wheels and wooden axles,” says Carney. “These toys are made to withstand abuse, wear and tear that can happen when children play with toys.”
It’s only been within the last three or four years, since the academy’s inception, that Carney has helpers in making the wooden trucks.
“Students love it!” exclaims Carney. “They get involved and get to give back.”Many times the recipients of the handcrafted toys treasure the creations much more than something you buy in a traditional toy store.
“They cherish it sometimes more than something made of plastic that every kid has,” says Carney. “I get letters from parents describing how much the toys mean to their children, especially this time of the year.”
Given how cheaply made most toys are these days, a truck from Carney’s workshop won’t instantly be tossed aside and forgotten so easily.
“Quality toys are unlike anything else,” says Carney. “These are made of beefy wood and if they don’t burn or wash away in a flood, they will last forever.”
And it’s these tried and true designs that both boys and girls have received from Carney for decades.
“I used to make boxes for girls and trucks for boys,” says Carney. “But I’ve come to find out over the years the girls like trucks as much as the boys! I mean you’ve almost got as many female truck drivers these days as male.”
The trucks measure about 16 inches long and are made of maple. The cab of the trucks are made of 4x4 stock. Fortunately, Carney and his students don’t have to look too far for wood; they just use hardwood left over from the shop. And they use the same tools as you would use to build furniture with a lot of machining involved.
Carney’s main charity is Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, although they give to other groups as well.
“I’ve actually never seen the children open the toys,” says Carney. “I hear about parents shedding tears as they watch their children open the toys. But it’s not about me, or the guys at the school, it’s about the kids.”
It’s truly amazing Carney has stuck to the same design for all these years since he considers himself a designer.
“I like to design, but I’m certainly not the best,” says Carney. “I steal ideas from everyone, like everyone every once in a while. It’s the same as furniture. I’m influenced by other designers.”
Every design starts out as a drawing or sketch, then it is rendered to scale. “You never know,” says Carney. “You might end up with a masterpiece.”
I tracked down my next toymaker at the local Woodcraft store. Peter Holt went to night school nearly 30 years ago to learn the trade. I mention to him I’ve had a tough time finding local toymakers.
“It’s not as difficult as you might think,” says Holt. “As you can tell by my accent, I’m English.”
This may be true for this transplant from across the pond since commercial manufacture of wooden toys on a small scale began during the Middle Ages in small shops, with industrial manufacture ramping up in the 1800’s, especially in Germany and Northern Europe.
And like any true craftsman, Holt specializes in toys that move. Pickup trucks, roadsters and animals. “Toys that move are fascinating to make and play with,” he says.
Some of his favorite toys to make are a duck called waddles and a multi-segmented caterpillar.
“I’ve always been handy,” says Holt. He maintains a nice workshop and library of magazines dedicated to toy designs. “I don’t design, I just make the toys,” he says. “I have children I give the toys to as presents. I don’t have much of a collection since I tend to give away everything.”
Like all of the toymakers I talk to, Holt generally doesn’t paint his creations. He uses natural woods, like oak, walnut, cherry, chestnut; hardwoods he just finds.
“I like to let wood speak for itself,” says Holt. “There are so many shades and each one is unique.”
For example, wood from walnut trees is not a uniform dark color. “Some is quite light and others, especially when left to air dry for quite some time, can be very dark—almost purple black,” says Holt. “Wood that is left on the ground will pick up infections—fungus or bacteria—which can create interesting patterns and colors in the wood, often known a spalting.”
This can change a fairly uninteresting piece of wood into one that is spectacular, he says.
“Yet other trees, notably maple can get infected by the ambrosia beetle which creates another sort of color patterns,” he says. “When you cut into a log or board you really don’t know what you are going to reveal. You can only hope for the best and try to make best use of what is exposed.”
Holt, like Carney often doesn’t see children’s reactions to the toy presents they open. “Many times parents will call me and say my kids are still playing with the duck or beaver,” says Holt. “I want the toy to last forever and hopefully it will.”
Like the other artisans I spoke with, Mike Markum is a retired automotive technician teacher who loves to work with his hands. He also sounds like jolly St. Nick himself when call him to talk about his trade.
“I always loved woodworking and wanted to sell at the market,” he says. “I used to make wine bottle holders, boxes, pins and one day some little boys who used to live next door came knocking.”
The three brothers used to bring a sword, or a gun or an animal and ask Markum to make two more of the toys so they could all have something to play with. “I told them to draw it and I will make it,” he says.
Markum makes toys for all ages and these days specializes in making “adult” toys. It’s not what you’re thinking.
“These toys are usually displayed on shelves,” he says. “Bulldozers, front loaders, bucket trucks, fire trucks, front loaders.”
He has hundreds of template designs he came up with all on his own.
“Many times buyers of my toys say they have never seen anything like this and they are right!” he exclaims.
So shoppers know anything they buy will be a one-of-a-kind original piece.
“Some people ask me what kits I use to build my toys,” he says “All my toys are handmade with conventional tools. I only use a C & C machine to engrave. Everything is hand cut and sanded. I’ve always prided myself on doing it this way and not using things like kits or computer programs.”
Markum’s workshop is much like Santa’s this time of the year and he is running out of room.
Planes, trains and automobiles are crafted here and what he calls five dollar toys; small trinkets sold at museums and markets around the area.
“My best seller is the locomotive with Chattanooga burned with a laser in the side,” he says. “People ask for something and I try to build what I think they want. You never know what people want to buy.”
The thing all these craftsmen have in common is the elation and joy it brings to kids, especially this time of the year.
“You do it because you enjoy it,” says Markum. “It’s a real labor of love and I certainly don’t do it for the money.”
And even though Carney says he is not in the business of being Santa Claus, he is definitely spreading good cheer regardless.
“There’s nothing like giving a kid a toy at Christmas,” says Carney.