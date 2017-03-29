Bringing The Film World To Chattanooga

The Chattanooga Film Festival returns for a fourth year, bigger and better than ever

It’s year four of the Chattanooga Film Festival and it’s a shaping up to be another exceptional celebration of cinema for film fans around the region. In its relatively short existence, the festival has grown to become the best event of the year for anyone that loves going to the movies.

Each year, I set a path for readers, a suggestion of films and events not to miss, so that readers can make the most of the four-day event and experience the festival to the fullest. And each year, I fail to follow my own suggestions in spectacular fashion. There is simply no right way to attend the festival. There are too many options, too many films, too many events to make an overall effective plan.

Of course, I can provide you with a list of films that interest me, a suggestion for workshops to attend, which parties might suit your fancy, but ultimately, the best film festival experience is one tailored to your own whims and desires. Don’t plan too much—take a friend downtown and see what’s happening. Here are a few rules that might help make the most out of your weekend:

Rule One: Talk To Strangers

In what should be a big draw to cinema fans, the festival is full of like-minded folks who love movies. They all have their opinions on what films to see, and more importantly, why you should see them. While the descriptions in the official schedule are great, there always a chance that you’ll run into someone that can tell you background information on the film, the director, the actors, etc., helping you make a more informed decision.

Maybe you can find someone with similar taste, someone that can really help point you to a new experience that you wouldn’t have had hanging out in your own little bubble. Plus, the festival is full of directors and artists and others that have direct knowledge of their own films – and they are all eager to talk shop.

Rule Two: Attend A Workshop

One part of the festival that I tend to miss out on are the workshops—not because they aren’t great, but because the festival is so packed with content that I forget to go. Workshops aren’t just for filmmakers. They are a chance to peer behind the curtain, to see how the sausage is made, so to speak, to allow you even more appreciation about just how a film is made directly from the filmmakers themselves. Knowledge for the sake of knowledge is always worthwhile.

Rule Three: Step Outside Your Comfort Zone

Not a horror fan? See a horror movie. Don’t care much for documentaries? Check out one on the schedule. Once a year, Chattanooga residents get a chance to see high quality, carefully curated films from experts on the subject.

There is not a film in the festival that hasn’t been gone through extreme vetting. Even if a genre isn’t your favorite, you have an opportunity to see why others love them. If nothing else, you can at least appreciate the reasons behind a desire to make that type of film.

While I’m sure I could come up with a few more rules, the most important one is to enjoy everything the festival has to offer. Below you’ll find a list of my own recommendations. I’m sure they’ll change as the weekend goes on.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Opening Night Party

(5:30 p.m.): Why not start at the beginning? The opening night party is always bustling with new faces, some snack foods, and plenty of drinks. See who’s coming before heading over to the first screening.