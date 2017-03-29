Bringing The Film World To Chattanooga

The Chattanooga Film Festival returns for a fourth year, bigger and better than ever
It’s year four of the Chattanooga Film Festival and it’s a shaping up to be another exceptional celebration of cinema for film fans around the region. In its relatively short existence, the festival has grown to become the best event of the year for anyone that loves going to the movies.
Each year, I set a path for readers, a suggestion of films and events not to miss, so that readers can make the most of the four-day event and experience the festival to the fullest. And each year, I fail to follow my own suggestions in spectacular fashion. There is simply no right way to attend the festival. There are too many options, too many films, too many events to make an overall effective plan.
Of course, I can provide you with a list of films that interest me, a suggestion for workshops to attend, which parties might suit your fancy, but ultimately, the best film festival experience is one tailored to your own whims and desires. Don’t plan too much—take a friend downtown and see what’s happening. Here are a few rules that might help make the most out of your weekend:
Rule One: Talk To Strangers
In what should be a big draw to cinema fans, the festival is full of like-minded folks who love movies. They all have their opinions on what films to see, and more importantly, why you should see them. While the descriptions in the official schedule are great, there always a chance that you’ll run into someone that can tell you background information on the film, the director, the actors, etc., helping you make a more informed decision.
Maybe you can find someone with similar taste, someone that can really help point you to a new experience that you wouldn’t have had hanging out in your own little bubble. Plus, the festival is full of directors and artists and others that have direct knowledge of their own films – and they are all eager to talk shop.
Rule Two: Attend A Workshop
One part of the festival that I tend to miss out on are the workshops—not because they aren’t great, but because the festival is so packed with content that I forget to go. Workshops aren’t just for filmmakers. They are a chance to peer behind the curtain, to see how the sausage is made, so to speak, to allow you even more appreciation about just how a film is made directly from the filmmakers themselves. Knowledge for the sake of knowledge is always worthwhile.
Rule Three: Step Outside Your Comfort Zone
Not a horror fan? See a horror movie. Don’t care much for documentaries? Check out one on the schedule. Once a year, Chattanooga residents get a chance to see high quality, carefully curated films from experts on the subject.
There is not a film in the festival that hasn’t been gone through extreme vetting. Even if a genre isn’t your favorite, you have an opportunity to see why others love them. If nothing else, you can at least appreciate the reasons behind a desire to make that type of film.
While I’m sure I could come up with a few more rules, the most important one is to enjoy everything the festival has to offer. Below you’ll find a list of my own recommendations. I’m sure they’ll change as the weekend goes on.
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
Opening Night Party
(5:30 p.m.): Why not start at the beginning? The opening night party is always bustling with new faces, some snack foods, and plenty of drinks. See who’s coming before heading over to the first screening.
Dave Made A Maze
(7:30 p.m.): Stick around after the party to see the first film of the night, about a man who builds a fort in his living room only to find out that it’s bigger than he intended. Billed as “Goonies meets Gilliam meets Gondry,” Dave Made A Maze is sure to start out the festival with some weird.
Or you could go see Whose Streets (7:30 p.m.) if you’d rather start out your weekend with some thoughtful anger. Whose Streets is a documentary that follows the Ferguson uprising and the issues surrounding the Michael Brown shooting. As I have a special place in my heart for political documentaries, I’ll likely begin my weekend here.
Our Heavenly Bodies @ The Palace
(9:30 p.m.): After an hour and a half of frustration directed at institutional racism, it might be nice to sit and wonder at a classic film from the silent era. Our Heavenly Bodies is especially important as it’s the first festival screening at The Palace, Chattanooga’s new indie theater. Be one of the first to check it out!
Afga Presents: The Dragon Lives Again
(11:40 p.m.): In what is likely the weirdest Bruce Lee movie to not star Bruce Lee, see a genuine oddity of a film that capitalizes on the death of Bruce Lee to tell a story that doesn’t make sense. Not that any of us would want it to.
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
Lost In Paris
(10:15 a.m.): Start Friday with a charming comedy about Paris that tells the story of Fiona and her adventures with a homeless man named Dom, a man with no filter.
Happy Hunting
(12:15 p.m.): This film seems to be a re-envisioning of “The Most Dangerous Game” but with more rednecks. That’s more than enough to get me to see it.
24x36 The Collection
(2:00 p.m.): This documentary “explores the birth, death and resurrection of illustrated movie poster art.” In a time when most movie posters look uniform, it’s a reminder of what we lost and what we can hope to regain.
On The Sly with Richard Twice
(3:30 p.m.): I can’t get enough of good documentaries. This one follows as “director and super-fan Michael Rubenstone sets out in search of long-time reclusive funk legend, Sly Stone.”
Anti-Porno
(5:15 p.m.): Anti-Porno is a film by Japanese director Sion Sono that examines ideas of feminism and gender roles through reversal and alteration.
Joe Bob Does Tennessee
(7:00 p.m.): Without a doubt, Joe Bob Briggs is the best part of the Chattanooga Film Festival. Do not, under any circumstances, miss this event.
Uwe Boll All Night Stroll
(10:30 p.m.): This event is a retirement party for a controversial yet well-known filmmaker, featuring a career spanning interview conducted by none other than Joe Bob Briggs followed by an all-night pub crawl with Boll himself.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
My Entire High School Is Sinking Into The Sea
(12:10 p.m.): This animated film features the voices of Jason Schwartzman, Lena Dunham, Reggie Watts, Maya Rudolph and Susan Sarandon and is about exactly what the title says.
Benson and Moorehead Script Workshop
(12:45 p.m.): As I suggested, make sure to attend a workshop. As someone who frequently criticizes the writing of films, it is more than worthwhile to learn just what it takes to create a good script.
Score
(2:15 p.m.): Featuring a Q&A with Chattanooga Symphony Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt, Score explores what makes a film score great.
A Dark Song
(3:30 p.m.): A supernatural thriller that the CFF claims has “the biggest jaw drop ending of any film” this year, A Dark Song is a film that everyone will be talking about. Make sure you can be part of the conversation.
David Lynch: The Art Of Life
(5:20 p.m.): This documentary about legendary filmmaker David Lynch is a must see for any film fan this year. How anyone could pass it up is a mystery to me.
CFF Stands Up with Clayton English
(8:00 p.m.): Stand-up comedy has been a long standing tradition with the CFF and this year Clayton English, a Last Comic Standing winner, is sure to make yet another memorable experience.
Everything Is Terrible: A Live Experience
(9:45 p.m.): Everything Is Terrible was an audience favorite last year. For those not knowing what to expect, it’s probably better that you don’t. Just go and watch the magic happen.
Whiskey Galore
(11:25 p.m.): A story that has been told many times over, Whiskey Galore is a new telling of a Scottish island town that ran out of whiskey because of World War II rationing. It’s a good way to end a long day of film.
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
Tennessee Filmmaker Showcase
(10:45 a.m.): This block features ten short films from Tennessee filmmakers. Support local film and see just what kind of talent lurks in these hills.
Secret Screening
(1:00 p.m.): Every festival has secret screenings. The secret is usually ruined sometime during the weekend, but if you keep your head down, you might be truly surprised. It’s guaranteed to be something you don’t want to miss.
The Lure
(2:30 p.m.): The Lure is a European film about mermaids who perform at a Warsaw nightclub. That’s enough information for me.
Donnie Darko
(4:15 p.m.): While we’ve all seen Donnie Darko, what we haven’t seen is the 4K restoration nor the accompanying documentary Deus Ex Machina: The Philosophy Of Donnie Darko by Chattanooga native Daniel Griffith. It’s definitely worth your time.
Closing Night @ The Waterhouse Pavilion
(7:00 p.m.): End the weekend by celebrating with new friends and voting on your favorite entries for this year’s festival.
These are just my suggestions, of course. I’ll probably change directions on day one and never make a course correction. There’s no wrong way to experience the festival. Unless you don’t go. Don’t do that. Support local film.
· · · ·
You can view the entire schedule of films and events at chattfilmfest.org