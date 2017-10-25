Building A Sacred Space

The urge to create sacred spaces is universal and crosses over many beliefs

Maybe it’s the time of the year. At Walmart, the Day of the Dead merchandise smiles toothily—cheerful skeletons painted with roses and decked with jaunty top hats. When I see the Halloween décor, I think I should probably be doing some sort of Samhain thing. Isn’t that what good pagans do? At least dust off my chalice.

At one time I had a pretty good altar. A tool for each of the four elements. A nice slate roofing shingle to set candles and offerings on. A little box of salt. A plastic skull from a fish tank. Not exactly pagan, I guess, to keep a memento mori lying around.

Then I put the parts away and haven’t gotten them out since. I turned into the boring kind of pagan who reads the Symposium occasionally and kinda believes in fairies. Yet, I think, maybe I want to create an altar. Not for magic, just for…what? And why?

Searching for answers, I sought out some non-pagans rather deliberately, and found a pastor and a therapist.

I asked them, “Do you have an altar? How do you build an altar? What do you do with it?”

Pastor Jeff P. Crim of Ascension Lutheran Church tells me the urge to create sacred space is universal. Even before he was a church pastor, he says, he maintained an altar. He shows me into his study in the church, where two bookshelves are set aside for two very different kinds of devotion.

“When I’m being good,” he says disarmingly, “this is a place for my own prayer and devotional time in the morning—it grounds me and centers me.”

“Grounding?” I ask. It’s a word I’ve heard used in modern dance.

He explains: “This reminds me why I do what I do.”

Looking at his altar together, we examine a print of the face of Christ, an image of Mary and the infant Jesus, a portrayal of the Crucifixion with a baleful red moon waning in the background, a medallion with a candle and shell from his son Leo’s baptism, two candles, a censor (“incense is good for covering the smell of a blowout diaper”), a candle snuffer, a seal to imprint a religious motto into communion bread, and a plate featuring Martin Luther preaching, and an odd little statue, just a twig set into a wood base. The icons are Byzantine in style—austere, mannered and intense.

Pastor Crim collects items for various reasons. The Mary and child, the adult Jesus and the Crucifixion represent key elements in the Christian narrative. The style is highly stylized; there’s no attempt at realism.

Other items, such as the baptismal medallion and the Martin Luther plate, have personal significance, denoting important people in his life—his son’s birth and a gift from a friend. In fact, he has two altars, side by side. On the next bookshelf over, he has a collection of memorabilia devoted to baseball.

He invites me to examine five framed baseball cards, two balls, a statue and a bat— “all related to some incarnation of the Chattanooga Lookouts,” he explains. “It just goes to show there is nothing particularly unique about setting aside spaces in the places where we live our lives.”

In the sanctuary, we look at the congregation’s altar. Here, the elements are communal rather than personal, and some are merely the impedimenta of daily life in any work environment—a flashlight left out between projects, green drapery to signify the liturgical season of Pentecost, candles, a place for flowers, the minister’s thick copy of the Book of Worship, and a lace table runner covered with a plastic liner to defend against spills. Everything’s practical and well-handled.