Celebrating The Southside

MAINX24 is back, bigger and more exciting than ever before

24-hour segments seem to come and go at blazing speed, often with little distinction between a Tuesday and a Thursday. The hours of our lives flow on and it becomes all too easy to have a moment of clarity and wonder how it’s already autumn again. We see ourselves another year older, another year further into this inexplicable journey through each of our respective simulations.

It’s often easy to forget just how much can be accomplished in 24 hours. Have no fear, a reminder is on the way. MAINx24, Chattanooga’s annual 24-hour super-fest will arrive on Main Street on December 1st as a stark and wonderful reminder. MAINx24 has, for the past 12 years, grown from a quaint bohemian celebration to a full-on street festival with parades, dancing, comedy, food, live music, and countless other celebratory pleasantries.

2018 continues this trajectory, promising to be the biggest and most exciting yet. So much is going on that I barely had room to even begin.

Hang tight for a multitude of snippets, a quick and rambunctious burst of just some of the possible delights that this single day will hold. And consider in the coming year; maybe a day is a bit longer than we tend to give it credit for.

Main Line Ink will host a Harry Potter art show at their tattoo studio and art gallery. They will also participate in the annual parade with wizardly cosplay characters as they gear up for their upcoming festival in February. Special treats from Chef Christopher Adgate will please taste buds... while they last.

Think it’ll be too cold for Ice Cream? Shenanigans! Clumpie’s Southside location will host a full-on brunch founded in everything ice-cream. Ice cream cocktails, ice cream French toast, breakfast cereal ice cream sundaes, unique coffee beverages, the taste-bud-teasing list goes on.

This new-kid-on-the-block is coming out swinging with excellent options for a perfect MAINx24 kickoff. It starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning and is the de facto place to be.

Main Street favorite Clyde’s will host a block party that will last from early to late. They will present live music inside and out and will have drink specials galore. The SEC Championship will be on the tube as local musicians fill the air with fun tunes. Stop in, wander around, and stop in again!

Ever tried bubble tea? Here’s your chance to get behind the booming new tapioca craze. Stop in at Engel & Völkers and try Sugar B’s version during the festival.

Started in the ‘80s in Taiwan, Boba tea (more commonly known locally as Bubble Tea) is a milk tea with a base of tapioca balls and often shaved ice. It’s a sweet drink and a favorite of many tea connoisseurs. As is common with many legendary foods, the exact roots are debated. What isn’t debatable is Bubble Tea’s massive success. Stop in and give it a try!

Alleia restaurant will host the Masquerade on Main beginning at 10:30 p.m. The Appalachian Disco Collective will be rocking beats until early in the morning. Come out and see DJ’s Ben Lee, Ian F, Paradiso Music, and Lukangg. Best of all, no cover charge!

My absolute favorite part of MAINx24, the World Heavyweight Chili Championship will return at 11:30 a.m. This year, they have added a category for cornbread, which thrills my heart!

This is a great opportunity to try as many different kinds of chili as you can stand. It’s a chance to warm up and dive into Chattanooga’s heaviest hitters as they perfect years of making the succulent and hearty dish. Best to show up early before I eat everything in sight.