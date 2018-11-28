Celebrating The Southside

MAINX24 is back, bigger and more exciting than ever before
24-hour segments seem to come and go at blazing speed, often with little distinction between a Tuesday and a Thursday. The hours of our lives flow on and it becomes all too easy to have a moment of clarity and wonder how it’s already autumn again. We see ourselves another year older, another year further into this inexplicable journey through each of our respective simulations.
It’s often easy to forget just how much can be accomplished in 24 hours. Have no fear, a reminder is on the way. MAINx24, Chattanooga’s annual 24-hour super-fest will arrive on Main Street on December 1st as a stark and wonderful reminder. MAINx24 has, for the past 12 years, grown from a quaint bohemian celebration to a full-on street festival with parades, dancing, comedy, food, live music, and countless other celebratory pleasantries.
2018 continues this trajectory, promising to be the biggest and most exciting yet. So much is going on that I barely had room to even begin.
Hang tight for a multitude of snippets, a quick and rambunctious burst of just some of the possible delights that this single day will hold. And consider in the coming year; maybe a day is a bit longer than we tend to give it credit for.
Main Line Ink will host a Harry Potter art show at their tattoo studio and art gallery. They will also participate in the annual parade with wizardly cosplay characters as they gear up for their upcoming festival in February. Special treats from Chef Christopher Adgate will please taste buds... while they last.
Think it’ll be too cold for Ice Cream? Shenanigans! Clumpie’s Southside location will host a full-on brunch founded in everything ice-cream. Ice cream cocktails, ice cream French toast, breakfast cereal ice cream sundaes, unique coffee beverages, the taste-bud-teasing list goes on.
This new-kid-on-the-block is coming out swinging with excellent options for a perfect MAINx24 kickoff. It starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning and is the de facto place to be.
Main Street favorite Clyde’s will host a block party that will last from early to late. They will present live music inside and out and will have drink specials galore. The SEC Championship will be on the tube as local musicians fill the air with fun tunes. Stop in, wander around, and stop in again!
Ever tried bubble tea? Here’s your chance to get behind the booming new tapioca craze. Stop in at Engel & Völkers and try Sugar B’s version during the festival.
Started in the ‘80s in Taiwan, Boba tea (more commonly known locally as Bubble Tea) is a milk tea with a base of tapioca balls and often shaved ice. It’s a sweet drink and a favorite of many tea connoisseurs. As is common with many legendary foods, the exact roots are debated. What isn’t debatable is Bubble Tea’s massive success. Stop in and give it a try!
Alleia restaurant will host the Masquerade on Main beginning at 10:30 p.m. The Appalachian Disco Collective will be rocking beats until early in the morning. Come out and see DJ’s Ben Lee, Ian F, Paradiso Music, and Lukangg. Best of all, no cover charge!
My absolute favorite part of MAINx24, the World Heavyweight Chili Championship will return at 11:30 a.m. This year, they have added a category for cornbread, which thrills my heart!
This is a great opportunity to try as many different kinds of chili as you can stand. It’s a chance to warm up and dive into Chattanooga’s heaviest hitters as they perfect years of making the succulent and hearty dish. Best to show up early before I eat everything in sight.
“The event provides support to the many programs of Greenspaces including Empower that teaches low-income residents low and no-cost ways to reduce their utility bills,” says Dawn Hjelseth, the organizer of the cook-off.
Another new-to-the-scene addition is the King Street Royal Ruckus. Co-hosted by the new Moxy Hotel and WanderLinger Brewing Company, several events will make for a grand introduction with live music, charity opportunities for the Chattanooga Community Kitchen, food trucks, and an adoption area from McKamey Animal Center. Come check it out and welcome Chattanooga’s newest neighbors!
In addition to their delicious coffees, Mean Mug will host arguably the most important special guest of the year. Santa Claus himself will be available for photographs and wish collecting.
Come out, decorate sugar cookies, and use this chance to get yourself off of the naughty list before the big day.
Following the parade, The Flying Squirrel will host LoMeinx24, a feast of Chinese food, bloody Mary’s and drink specials. Danimal Pinson will be providing rhythms all day and at 5 p.m., the party pivots to adults only.
Perhaps the silliest and most intriguing event of Chattanooga’s entire year, the Adult Big Wheel Race is back to scrape elbows and infect smiles. After the annual parade, head on over to the Choo Choo Gardens to watch the fun. A track of twists, turns, and obstacles will put 20 different teams of 21-and-up adults up against fierce competition.
The Forgotten Child Fund will hold their annual pancake breakfast starting at 6:30 AM on December 1st. We highly encourage you to bring a new toy or children’s jacket to donate to the charity to help make Christmas a reality for all children. Come out and help your community reach its potential of sharing and charity while you chow down on delicious pancakes.
How about showing off your sci-fi skills with a lightsaber? Con Nooga’s Saber Idol is your chance, 30 seconds with all eyes on you. Show off your combat skills, entertainment value, and rhythm with the music for a chance at true greatness. Lightsabers will be provided, or feel free to bring your own. 405 East Main, 7 p.m. Be there. Be ready.
MAINx24 isn’t all rowdy fun and games. Chattanooga’s thriving art scene also makes a prominent appearance at the festivities. One such opportunity to support and appreciate Chattanooga’s artistic side will exist at Purple Sky Healing Arts from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. Robin Burk’s brilliant nighttime photography and crystal jewelry will be available for appreciation.
Have you been floating yet? After the wrap up of the MAINx24 Parade, stop in at Lucidity Float and Wellness Center and check out the amazing healing opportunities available in our own hometown.
Oh, and enjoy a free beer from Heaven & Ale while you’re looking around. Register to win a free float or a tour from ChattaBrew Tours. Treat yourself and book a float. You’ll be amazed at how you feel.
Have no fear, MAINx24 is no reason to miss the game. Feed Co. will show both the SEC and the ACC championship along with all of their other fun surprises for kids and adults alike.
One of Main Street’s newest additions, Bleu Fox Cheese Shop will offer cheese plate cones for wandering explorers. Artisanal cheeses, charcuteries, olives, crackers, and accouterments will be available for munching. A vegetarian option is available, so there’s no need to pass up this opportunity.
“You’ll have everything you love about a great cheese plate in a cone so you can easily snack on it as you stroll around Southside. And also, it’s our birthday, so we certainly need your help celebrating!” commented the vivacious cheese shop.
And here we arrive, at the most important part of this and any other festival. Without a doubt, the parade is the focal point of any successful MAINx24.
If you come out for one thing, make sure it’s from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for the funky, fabulous, and weird. A parade to shame all others. A celebration of a year gone by and a new year to come. I’ll leave most of it a surprise, but of particular note is H.A.R.R.I.E.T, a self-propelled interactive robotic pay phone that will participate in the parade.
Andrew Rodgers, the robot’s designer, shares his thoughts on the concept: “H.A.R.R.I.E.T. seeks to create surprise and delight in the viewer by presenting a ubiquitous piece of our public infrastructure in a unique and unexpected way, my hope is that the viewer is inspired to examine their own relationship with technology, and how the technology and what we do with it has evolved over time.” Come out and experience the many surprises for yourself!
It’s not only a fun-filled day in Chattanooga’s thriving revitalized Main Street neighborhood, but it has the ability to act as a prompt reminder.
A reminder that these hours that seem to be gone before they even begin, the hours lost sitting at traffic lights, or spent mindlessly browsing social media outlets, the hours spent sitting in offices chairs or whatever it is we do, these hours are important, precious, a gift, once here, gone forever.
It’s a reminder to treasure the time that we have. To spend more time happy and celebrating our friends and family. More time pursuing greatness in our lives and with those that we love. More time remembering why we’re all here.
Get a full schedule of all 24-hours of events online at mainx24.com
Alex Curry has explored the world as an entertainment technician and traveler. During his three-year stint working in Asia, he fell in love with the cultural and culinary delights of the world.