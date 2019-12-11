Chasing Spirits Of The Season

Ghost hunting with the city’s premier paranormal research team

I was crouching in a dank and dusty crawlspace underneath a funeral home at midnight. I was engulfed in a darkness only cave crickets are comfortable with. I pressed my back against the cinderblock foundation and felt the weight of the giant creepy mansion overhead.

I stilled my breaths and tuned my ear for something, anything, that would or could stir in the dark. To my right further down the crawlspace I heard a grunt and a shuffle.

“Something just grabbed my arm!” Todd Clay said.

As his words trailed off, the electromagnetic field (EMF) detector started clicking in my hand and the floor above us thumped and creaked. It dawned on me that the whole building could drop, sealing us in like a tomb. I watched the EMF settle back down to normal levels, and the temperature started rising again. Nothing was normal here and according to the curator of this macabre mansion: my location put me dead center of a paranormal vortex.

This was my first paranormal investigation in the belly of Lynchburg’s Haunted Home, a hotspot for ghost hunters to collect data or evidence of the paranormal. I had the honor to go out with Chattanooga’s Paranormal Research Ghost Investigations (PRGI) for a half-night stay in an old funeral home where Jack Daniel's whiskey is born.

The Lynchburg Haunted Home is eleven-thousand square feet of genuine spookiness ripped straight from Stephen King’s mind. It has been used numerous times as the town’s haunted attraction with kooky Halloween decorations and props still on display. This is complete with a horror maze complemented by the old embalming room and wooden cadaver lift.

Jason Henley is the tech guru for the team. He ran me through the various motion sensors, EMF detectors and motion capture devices. The Structured Light Sensor camera (SLS) is a gadget that utilizes the Kinect Xbox camera.

The SLS scans and tracks the environment for articulatable joints and shapes indicative to the humanoid shape. In the paranormal research community, it’s a valued tool to pick up anomalies outside of the visible spectrum of the human eye. SLS cameras can work in complete darkness, which is great if you want to know if you’re not alone in a pitch-black room.

Before our delve into the house, Jason fires up the equipment and tests batteries. The SLS immediately displays a short wire frame standing next to the group’s founder Mark Holland. Everyone goes still, Jason and I look at the figure on the screen. Tiny blinking lights start dancing on activated EMF readers as the wire figure extends a hand toward Mark and posts itself on a short stool.

Mark talks to the figure but the figure doesn’t move. This lasts for five minutes until the wire figure pops off the screen just as quickly as it had appeared.

Seventeen years ago, Mark Holland and A.J. Antuna started PRGI with the hopes of answering some questions about the paranormal and forces beyond this mortal coil.

“I started PRGI based on the experiences I had as a kid. I always wondered what they were. They didn’t scare me but instead left me wanting to know what and why,” Mark said.

Today PRGI investigates private residences, public attractions, and abandoned facilities all over the South. They do this without charge to the owners and without the desire to sell products or spirit displacement services.

In other words: PRGI are regular folks who are respectful and courteous with a genuine curiosity to discover the answers to that age-old question: is there life after death?