Chattanooga Coffee: The Digits Behind the Demitasse

The stories behind your morning cup of joe

Coffee. So much more than just a morning cup, the world-wide phenomenon is a financial powerhouse. According to the National Coffee Association, coffee-related economic activity comprises approximately 1.6 percent of the total U.S. GDP.

Wait…1.6 percent of the total Gross Domestic Product? Of the United States?

These numbers are staggering. A 225-billion-dollar industry in 2015 responsible for 1.6 million jobs and generating $28 billion in annual tax revenue. And this is all just in the United States.

More staggering yet is that these numbers are so high, yet almost all coffee beans are imported from other countries. (There are small coffee producers in Puerto Rico, Hawaii, California, etc., yet virtually all coffee in the USA comes from abroad.)

Let’s get it out of the way. Starbucks. The mega-successful (and bitterly over roasted in my opinion) coffee juggernaut owns 39.8 percent of the market share in the United States. Starbucks boasts more than 28,000 locations worldwide. There are spots in airports where if you stand just right, you can see two Starbucks without even moving your head. But is it valid to hate on Starbucks? Enter the first gray area.

With these kinds of numbers, worldwide influence, and let’s face it, epidemic-level addiction to the drink, massive socio-political issues surround the sourcing of the tiny beans that might as well be made of platinum.

Ethical sourcing—is it an important phrase? Does it mean anything? Is it a self-righteous buzz concoction with little actual influence in the world that just allows us to ignore the fact that we have it better than almost anywhere else on earth? How many hands touch your coffee before it goes in the cup? This too, we’ll consider as we dip our toes into the surface of what it actually takes for us to fill our cups with the new version of black gold.

I was naive when I started writing this. I wanted to find answers. I foolishly thought I could talk to a few people and figure out what fair trade means and how much money is going to the farmer all the way across the world in Ethiopia. What does it mean to source ethically? Do we, as consumers, have a greater responsibility to the growers? These questions, as it turns out, may not be answered after a lifetime of dedication and research.

“I think ethical sourcing is quite important but hard to have a lot of faith in,” Sarah Brinkley tells me. “There are certain certifications that have a better reputation but can be very costly to the farmer and can be corrupted by people who try to cheat the system.”

Sarah is a native Chattanoogan and Ph.D. student at Texas A&M in the Horticultural Sciences Department, where she studies how the environment affects coffee quality with the Center for Coffee Research Education. It’s a gray world even to her.

Another statistic for you. It’s projected that by 2050, coffee production will decrease by 50 percent while consumption will double. Let’s take a moment to consider the ramifications of such an idea.

“Younger farmers are dipping out on coffee farming altogether because it isn’t economically viable,” says Michael Rice, founder of Mad Priest Coffee Roasters.

Farmers, faced with economic burden, are migrating to cities in hopes of a better life. These supplier shifts, mixed with drastically changing climates in prime coffee growing regions, make statistics like this a harsh reality for the people who grow the beans that we all love so much.

When asked about ethical sourcing, Michael gives me an answer that’s about an hour long, yet barely scratches the surface of the interconnected complexities of the question.