Chattanooga Is Miscellaneous

Checking in on our technology and startup ecosystem

It’s been a busy spring and summer in Chattanooga’s technology and startup ecosystem. First of all AOL Founder Steve Case rolled into town with his Rise of the Rest bus tour, showering eight startups in publicity and investing in FreightWaves.

Then the Jump Fund, one of our indigenous venture capital funds, raised $5.2 million in a second round of funding to invest in women-led startups.

The Enterprise Center released its Innovation District Framework to guide development in those key blocks downtown.

And after taking a year off from summer accelerators, CO.LAB came back strong with, not one, but two accelerators: Gig Tank for high-growth potential companies exploiting Chattanooga’s Big Bandwidth and adding a consumer goods accelerator for things like beer, coffee and energy bars.

(Hmm. Startups seem to consume lots of that stuff. Maybe the two accelerators are more connected than they thought.)

So now seems like a good time to check in with the startup ecosystem, maybe take a snapshot of the growing little ones to share with relatives.

But snapshots—even digital selfies—are so last year. Even with the world’s widest wide-angle lens, it would be impossible to get everything into the frame.

Every snapshot is deceptive. At best, the photo is like an image of a flowing water: It might be beautiful, but the reality will never again look like that. At worst, it’s like a still life: a handful of pieces assembled to make a point or just an interesting visual.

But the real problem—at the conceptual level where everything important begins—is that a snapshot is the wrong metaphor. So I’m disrupting it with a new one: welcome to the miscellany.

Instead of snapping a metaphorical photo, I talked to five people who represent a sampling of the miscellany that makes up Chattanooga’s technology/startup ecosystem. Let me explain.

A few years ago, the keynote speaker at Chattanooga’s Startup Week was David Weinberger, an early Internet observer who was one of the coauthors of the book, “The Cluetrain Manifesto”, an attempt in 2000 to help the rest of us not just get one clue, but board the clue train about this web thingy. Since then, Weinberger has dug progressively deeper into the mystery in a series of books with titles that are just as iceberg-tip-ish as they sound: “Small Pieces Loosely Joined,” then “Everything is Miscellaneous,” then “Too Big to Know.”

All three titles could double as descriptions of Chattanooga’s community renaissance and tech ecosystem. But “Everything Is Miscellaneous” is the one that went off like a bombshell in my head.Chattanooga’s tech ecosystem—like the urban design renaissance that preceded and paved the way for it—is absolutely miscellaneous.

It’s like a database that tells a different story depending on how you query it. It’s like the complex adaptive systems modeled by chaos mathematics in which easily understood components give rise to emergent effects that are complex and unanticipated.

It’s a bubbling stew that has more ingredients than you can get in one spoonful and keeps on cooking while you wait for your bowlful to cool. And that spoonful is just like a snapshot.

So this is a not-particularly-random sampling from the Chattanooga miscellany, both a spoonful of the tech/startup stew and a sampling of what these five people told me.

Why these people?

Like Chattanooga, they and their projects all are in the midst of change—product, company, or career—and each of them has a long personal perspective on Chattanooga and its multiple ecosystems. They are not the usual suspects. None of them work for agencies responsible for growing the startup ecosystem like CoLab or the Enterprise Center. I asked them all what they are working on, what excites them, and what they see in Chattanooga’s future.